Ukrainian delegation to Argentina, Chile offers free trade, participation in reconstruction – Economy Ministry

Following a visit to Argentina and Chile this week, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko noted the existence of a joint interest in investment and announced the prospect of concluding bilateral free trade agreements.

"We know that there is already interest from companies from the pharmaceutical, agricultural sectors, and processing industries who want to deepen cooperation with Ukraine. The free trade agreement with Argentina, which we are currently working on, can also contribute to this. Cooperation with Argentina is reaching a qualitatively new level," Svyrydenko said, according to a press release from the Economy Ministry on Thursday.

As the First Deputy Prime Minister said on the X social network, following a meeting with Argentina's Minister of Economy Luis Caputo, the countries have a lot in common: from economic structures to approaches to organizing management. According to her, the parties agreed to hold a meeting of the Joint Ukrainian-Argentine Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in October in 2024. The last time it took place was 18 years ago. In addition, the possibility of holding a Ukrainian-Argentine business forum is being considered, the ministry said in the release.

"This country is the leader of the Latin American region, which is strategically important for us, so strengthening Ukraine's presence on the agenda is a contribution to both the development of business ties and security projects," Svyrydenko said.

It recalled that Argentina allocated 16 packages of humanitarian aid to Ukraine worth $600,000, and at the moment up to half a million Ukrainians live in the country.

In addition, representatives of the Ministry of Economy met with the Argentine Chamber of Commerce and Services (CAC) and the Argentine-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CAUCI) and invited business and government representatives to take part in the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC-2024), which will take place on June 11 and 12 in Berlin.

"(…) On the agenda is the First Global Peace Summit, initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, strengthening business ties, deepening cooperation in the defense sector, supporting the Ukrainian energy system against the backdrop of Russia's systemic attacks on our energy capacities," the first deputy prime minister said.

It is indicated that the Ukrainian side also invited the leaders of Argentina to join the Global Peace Summit and become co-leader of the working group on one of the points of the Peace Formula.

After Argentina, the Ukrainian delegation, which also includes Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev, Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka, Deputy Minister of Defense Dmytro Klymenkov, as well as a representative of the Commissioner for Equal Rights and Freedoms of National Political and Religious Minorities Views Mykhailo Spasov, went to Chile.

"The first visit of a high-ranking Ukrainian delegation to Chile in 19 years," Svyrydenko said on the X social network. She also invited Chilean business and government representatives to URC-2024 in Berlin, promising them very specific projects from partners.

"We have a lot in common with Chile, especially in the mining industry and the production of critical materials. We hope to deepen cooperation in this area. We also discussed the issue of logistics. The next step in our cooperation is to deepen the dialogue at the level of the chambers of commerce and industry of our countries," the first deputy prime minister said.

At a meeting with Economy Minister of Chile Nicolás Grau, Svyrydenko expressed interest in exchanging experience in attracting investments from both sides, pointing out that there is already an example of a Ukrainian company that has invested in Chile.

"The areas in which we see the greatest potential for growth are the mining industry, especially in terms of critical materials, agribusiness and digitalization. Chile also has extensive experience in developing public-private partnerships and is ready to share it," the first deputy prime minister said.

At a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile Alberto van Klaveren, Svyrydenko, according to her, invited Chilean leaders to join the first Global Peace Summit, in particular, to lead the fourth point of the Peace Formula, concerning the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia. She thanked President of Chile Gabriel Boric, who expressed his readiness to join the Summit.