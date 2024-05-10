Economy

16:08 10.05.2024

Shmyhal: Situation in energy system one of most difficult now, I call once again for energy saving

1 min read
Shmyhal: Situation in energy system one of most difficult now, I call once again for energy saving

The situation in the energy system is difficult now, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said, calling on citizens to save energy.

"The situation in the energy system is one of the most difficult. Repairs of the power grid and generation facilities are carried out 24/7. However, we had to increase electricity imports by one third in April as compared to March. Ukrenergo constantly attracts assistance of our neighbors. So, I call once again for energy saving, especially in the evenings," he said at a government meeting on Friday.

Tags: #shmyhal #energy_system

