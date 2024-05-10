Economy

16:43 10.05.2024

Inflation in Ukraine in April 2024 falls to 0.2%, y-o-y remains at 3.2% – statistics

1 min read
Inflation in Ukraine in April 2024 falls to 0.2%, y-o-y remains at 3.2% – statistics

Consumer prices growth in Ukraine in April 2024 decreased to 0.2% from 0.5% in March, 0.3% in February, and 0.4% in January, the State Statistics Service reported on Friday.

The agency reminded that in April 2023, the price growth was also 0.2%, so the annual inflation by the end of April of this year remained at the level of 3.2%, as in March, while in February it was 4.3%, in January it was 4.7%, and in December 2023 it was 5.1%.

Tags: #inflation

MORE ABOUT

17:28 09.04.2024
Inflation in Ukraine 0.5% up in March, but 3.2% down y-o-y – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine 0.5% up in March, but 3.2% down y-o-y – statistics

18:52 09.02.2024
Inflation in Ukraine 0.4% down in Jan 2024, 4.7% y-o-y – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine 0.4% down in Jan 2024, 4.7% y-o-y – statistics

15:28 08.12.2023
Ukraine's inflation in annual terms falls to 5.1% following 0.5% in Nov – statistics

Ukraine's inflation in annual terms falls to 5.1% following 0.5% in Nov – statistics

18:02 09.11.2023
Inflation in Ukraine in annual terms down to 5.3% after inflation of 0.8% in Oct – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine in annual terms down to 5.3% after inflation of 0.8% in Oct – statistics

15:58 09.10.2023
Inflation in Ukraine in annual terms down to 7.1% after 0.5% in Sept - statistics

Inflation in Ukraine in annual terms down to 7.1% after 0.5% in Sept - statistics

16:30 09.08.2023
Inflation in Ukraine down to 11.3% in annual terms after 0.6% deflation in July – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine down to 11.3% in annual terms after 0.6% deflation in July – statistics

17:20 10.07.2023
Inflation in Ukraine up to 0.8% in June, down to 12.8% in annual terms – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine up to 0.8% in June, down to 12.8% in annual terms – statistics

15:48 09.06.2023
Inflation in Ukraine grows to 0.5% in May, but falls to 15.3% y-o-y – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine grows to 0.5% in May, but falls to 15.3% y-o-y – statistics

16:30 10.05.2023
Ukraine's inflation falls to 0.2% in April, to 17.9% y-o-y

Ukraine's inflation falls to 0.2% in April, to 17.9% y-o-y

15:02 27.04.2023
NBU improves inflation forecast for 2023 to 14.8%

NBU improves inflation forecast for 2023 to 14.8%

AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal: Situation in energy system one of most difficult now, I call once again for energy saving

Ukrenergo will limit industrial consumers, businesses from 18:00 to 23:00, emergency shutdowns for public possible

Four MPC members expect reduction of key policy rate to 11.5-12% by late 2024, remaining 7 expect fall to 13% – NBU

NBU lifts restrictions on import of works, services; introduces other currency concessions

PM: preferential price for gas extended until end of summer, for electricity until end of spring

LATEST

Shmyhal: Situation in energy system one of most difficult now, I call once again for energy saving

Solsky sums up main areas of financing agricultural sector in 2022-2024

Rada regulates distribution of 12% of normative monetary value of public land for its lease through auctions

USA to allocate over $190 mln to support Ukraine's energy sector over five years

Shmyhal orders to approve restoration schedules for energy facilities, reinforce their defense before next heating season

Ukrenergo will limit industrial consumers, businesses from 18:00 to 23:00, emergency shutdowns for public possible

Naftogaz Group receives UAH 23.1 bln net profit in 2023 against UAH 79.1 bln loss in 2022

After opening of sea exports, Metinvest increases workload of factories, directs efforts to retain teams – HR Director

Kamet Steel plant carrying out major overhaul of cable rack at coke chemical division for uninterrupted power supply

Business expectations in Ukrainian construction market in Q2 decrease by 1.1 pp – statistics

AD
AD
AD
AD