Inflation in Ukraine in April 2024 falls to 0.2%, y-o-y remains at 3.2% – statistics

Consumer prices growth in Ukraine in April 2024 decreased to 0.2% from 0.5% in March, 0.3% in February, and 0.4% in January, the State Statistics Service reported on Friday.

The agency reminded that in April 2023, the price growth was also 0.2%, so the annual inflation by the end of April of this year remained at the level of 3.2%, as in March, while in February it was 4.3%, in January it was 4.7%, and in December 2023 it was 5.1%.