Economy

15:43 09.11.2022

Finland to help transport Ukrainian grain to Africa, allocate EUR 7 mln – media

1 min read
Finland to help transport Ukrainian grain to Africa, allocate EUR 7 mln – media

Finland will provide assistance to the World Food Program (WFP) and allocate it almost EUR 7 million for the transportation of Ukrainian grain crops to the Horn of Africa, in particular Somalia, where more than 20 million people need food aid.

The relevant humanitarian assistance will be provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, according to the website of the Finnish broadcasting portal Yle.

According to it, Finland will allocate EUR 15.7 million in total to African countries, especially those dependent on grain imports and Ukraine, which are particularly strongly affected by the negative consequences of Russian military aggression. It is specified that about EUR 7 million of this amount will go to support grain transportation through the WPF, and the rest will be directed to increasing humanitarian assistance for the Horn of Africa countries.

The ezine also recalled that Finnish humanitarian aid to other countries besides WFP is also delivered by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the Finnish Red Cross and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Tags: #grain #finland

