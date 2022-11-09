Economy

09:19 09.11.2022

Ukraine working on expanding grain initiative – Zelensky

1 min read
Ukraine is working to continue and expand its grain export initiative, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement on Tuesday.

"Together with advanced and responsible states, we will increase assistance to those countries and peoples that are particularly affected by the food crisis. And the first meetings, the first agreements have already taken place," he said.

"In fact, together with partners, we are starting such cooperation, which can become the basis for guaranteeing food security at a new level. It has long been said that global coordination is needed to save the poor countries of the world from famine. We are currently working on such a coordination mechanism, I hope we will be able to implement it," Zelensky said.

