Rada supports resignation of Chernyshov from post of Minister for Communities and Territories Development

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dismissed Oleksiy Chernyshov from the post of Minister for Communities and Territories Development.

According to sources of Interfax-Ukraine, the MPs supported relevant draft resolution No. 8173 at a plenary session on Thursday.

"The [Verkhovna] Rada approved the dismissal of Oleksiy Chernyshov, Minister for Communities and Territories Development, thus paving the way for his appointment as head of Naftogaz. The vote passed without a statement," he said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on state power, local self-government, regional development and urban planning recommended considering and supporting the resignation of Chernyshov from the post of Minister for Communities and Territories Development.

According to a number of MPs, Chernyshov is likely to become the new head of Naftogaz Ukrainy.