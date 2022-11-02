Russian invaders cause UAH 28 bln damage to Energoatom

The cost of the property and infrastructure of the Zaporizhia NPP and other separate divisions of the state-owned enterprise Energoatom, destroyed and damaged by Russian occupiers, exceeds UAH 28 billion, the company reported on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Energoatom specialists conducted a preliminary analysis of the consequences of the occupation of the Zaporizhia NPP and other subsidiaries of the company located in Enerhodar, destruction, damage to the buildings and structures of the plant. Based on its results, the value of assets that were destroyed and damaged as of November 1, 2022 is UAH 28.184 million, including fixed assets valued at UAH 27.804 million," the company said.

As Energoatom explained, the final amount of losses and damage caused to the Zaporizhia NPP will be determined after the de-occupation of the plant, a full check and inventory of all property.

Energoatom will take all measures so that both the aggressor country and its state corporation Rosatom, which, together with the military of the Russian Federation, is directly involved in crimes and acts of nuclear terrorism, are held accountable and compensate for all the damage caused to the company, Energoatom said.