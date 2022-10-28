Ukrenergo cancels emergency blackouts in Kyiv region, capital warned about long-term power cut – DTEK

Ukrenergo has canceled emergency blackouts in Kyiv region, which were introduced on October 27 due to serious damage to the energy infrastructure by Russian attacks, DTEK Kyiv Regional Electric Grids said.

"From 00.45 on October 28, all houses of residents of Kyiv region with light," the company said on its website on Friday.

At the same time, DTEK Kyiv Electric Grids said emergency blackouts continue in Kyiv on the morning of October 28 by order of Ukrenergo.

"Due to significant damage and imbalances in the power system, longer power outages are possible. Stabilization outage schedules drawn up the day before are not yet up to date," the company said on its Facebook.

Power engineers said the situation in the energy system is tense, and note the need for moderate use of electricity – it is necessary to turn on energy-intensive devices one by one, to minimize electricity consumption in the morning from 06:00 to 11:00 and in the evening from 17:00 to 23:00.

"Business clients are asked to limit the use of outdoor lighting for the facades of offices, restaurants, shopping centers," DTEK said.