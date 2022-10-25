Economy

15:46 25.10.2022

IMF sets task to guarantee necessary financial support for Ukraine in 2023 – Managing Director

3 min read
IMF sets task to guarantee necessary financial support for Ukraine in 2023 – Managing Director

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) aims to determine the necessary amount of financing for Ukraine in 2023 and guarantee their provision, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at the International Expert Conference the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernization of Ukraine in Berlin on Tuesday.

The IMF sees it as its task to determine macroeconomic indicators for Ukraine and consider various scenarios – slow or accelerated development, to respond and encourage the measures that Ukraine should take to accelerate its path to the European Union, she said.

"We need to ensure that funding is guaranteed and that it is provided," Georgieva added, adding that she had also announced this to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the IMF Managing Director, according to the results of the mission, the state budget deficit for 2023 of Ukraine is estimated at $3 billion monthly, but it is also necessary to import gas and restore infrastructure, taking into account which this amount could grow to $4 billion.

"Should destructions of Ukrainian infrastructure and economic activities become even more far-reaching the range can go up to $5 billion," Georgieva added.

The head of the IMF said that the work of the IMF mission and the Fund is aimed at structured financing, which is based on clear needs assessments, so she supported the proposals of the President and Prime Minister of Ukraine, the German Chancellor and the President of the European Commission to create a Coordinating Platform for the provision of such structured financing.

Georgieva once again praised the Ukrainian authorities for the stable performance of state functions, and also pointed out the responsible behavior of donors: while Ukraine needs $5 billion a month in 2022, they announced the provision of $35 billion, of which most has already been provided.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the conference that the government estimates the need to finance the state budget deficit in 2023 at $3-4 billion a month. In 2022, Ukraine announced the need for support of $5 billion per month, but so far it has never managed to attract them. The best indicator was August with $4.6 billion, and in general since the beginning of the war, or for eight months, external funding amounted to $23.62 billion, of which $10.5 billion was grant funds, and $1 billion was for reconstruction.

The draft state budget of Ukraine for 2023, which was passed at the first reading, provides for external financing of the deficit in the amount of $38 billion, or about $3.2 billion per month, including $15 billion from the IMF. However, for the time being, this is the Program Monitoring with Board Involvement (PMB), which does not involve the provision of funds, but should become a bridge to the standard financial program, which is expected early 2023.

Tags: #ukraine #imf

MORE ABOUT

16:53 25.10.2022
Confiscation of Russian assets for Ukraine recovery an unprecedented task – von der Leyen, Scholz

Confiscation of Russian assets for Ukraine recovery an unprecedented task – von der Leyen, Scholz

16:28 25.10.2022
Ukraine, Poland sign sports cooperation program for 2023-2024

Ukraine, Poland sign sports cooperation program for 2023-2024

15:37 25.10.2022
European Commission needs special mechanism to provide Ukraine with regular financial assistance – von der Leyen

European Commission needs special mechanism to provide Ukraine with regular financial assistance – von der Leyen

11:39 25.10.2022
European Commission working to allocate EUR 18 bln to Ukraine in 2023 with monthly support of EUR 1.5 bln – von der Leyen

European Commission working to allocate EUR 18 bln to Ukraine in 2023 with monthly support of EUR 1.5 bln – von der Leyen

09:38 25.10.2022
World Bank disburses additional $500 mln to Ukraine under UK guarantees

World Bank disburses additional $500 mln to Ukraine under UK guarantees

09:56 24.10.2022
Ukraine aims to move from program monitoring to full-fledged program with IMF ASAP – dialog between Zelensky and Georgieva

Ukraine aims to move from program monitoring to full-fledged program with IMF ASAP – dialog between Zelensky and Georgieva

12:51 22.10.2022
Almost half of Ukrainian regions impose restrictions on electricity supply due to large-scale attacks by Russia on energy facilities on Saturday – Ukrenergo

Almost half of Ukrainian regions impose restrictions on electricity supply due to large-scale attacks by Russia on energy facilities on Saturday – Ukrenergo

17:30 21.10.2022
EBRD invests up to EUR 3 bln in Ukraine in 2022-2023

EBRD invests up to EUR 3 bln in Ukraine in 2022-2023

16:52 21.10.2022
Ukraine, IMF in coming weeks to advance work on Program Monitoring with Board Involvement – IMF mission chief

Ukraine, IMF in coming weeks to advance work on Program Monitoring with Board Involvement – IMF mission chief

14:48 21.10.2022
Every fifth Ukrainian company plans staff cuts in next six months - grc.ua

Every fifth Ukrainian company plans staff cuts in next six months - grc.ua

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia carrying out illegal construction works at ZNPP, could be preparing nuclear terror act – Energoatom

Akhmetov's Metinvest files lawsuits against Russia at ECHR for damage to enterprises

European Commission needs special mechanism to provide Ukraine with regular financial assistance – von der Leyen

Financial Ramstein must be created by end of 2022 – Shmyhal

Financial 'Ramstein' should be chaired by EU, USA, Ukraine engaging intl financial organizations – Shmyhal

LATEST

Russia carrying out illegal construction works at ZNPP, could be preparing nuclear terror act – Energoatom

Akhmetov's Metinvest files lawsuits against Russia at ECHR for damage to enterprises

Financial Ramstein must be created by end of 2022 – Shmyhal

Financial 'Ramstein' should be chaired by EU, USA, Ukraine engaging intl financial organizations – Shmyhal

Zelensky calls on EU to create financial 'Ramstein' – speech at conference in Berlin

Ukrenergo limits electricity consumption for population, enterprises throughout Ukraine

Shmyhal calls on partners to organize EU,UN monitoring mission to prevent provocations at Zaporizhia NPP, Kakhovka HPP

Stabilization blackouts resume in Kyiv city and region on Mon morning – DTEK

Akhmetov's Metinvest hands over 110 thermal imaging sights worth UAH 11 mln to Ukrainian intelligence officers

EU Council calls on Brussels to promptly allocate remaining EUR 3 bln in aid to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD