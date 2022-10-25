IMF sets task to guarantee necessary financial support for Ukraine in 2023 – Managing Director

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) aims to determine the necessary amount of financing for Ukraine in 2023 and guarantee their provision, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at the International Expert Conference the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernization of Ukraine in Berlin on Tuesday.

The IMF sees it as its task to determine macroeconomic indicators for Ukraine and consider various scenarios – slow or accelerated development, to respond and encourage the measures that Ukraine should take to accelerate its path to the European Union, she said.

"We need to ensure that funding is guaranteed and that it is provided," Georgieva added, adding that she had also announced this to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the IMF Managing Director, according to the results of the mission, the state budget deficit for 2023 of Ukraine is estimated at $3 billion monthly, but it is also necessary to import gas and restore infrastructure, taking into account which this amount could grow to $4 billion.

"Should destructions of Ukrainian infrastructure and economic activities become even more far-reaching the range can go up to $5 billion," Georgieva added.

The head of the IMF said that the work of the IMF mission and the Fund is aimed at structured financing, which is based on clear needs assessments, so she supported the proposals of the President and Prime Minister of Ukraine, the German Chancellor and the President of the European Commission to create a Coordinating Platform for the provision of such structured financing.

Georgieva once again praised the Ukrainian authorities for the stable performance of state functions, and also pointed out the responsible behavior of donors: while Ukraine needs $5 billion a month in 2022, they announced the provision of $35 billion, of which most has already been provided.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the conference that the government estimates the need to finance the state budget deficit in 2023 at $3-4 billion a month. In 2022, Ukraine announced the need for support of $5 billion per month, but so far it has never managed to attract them. The best indicator was August with $4.6 billion, and in general since the beginning of the war, or for eight months, external funding amounted to $23.62 billion, of which $10.5 billion was grant funds, and $1 billion was for reconstruction.

The draft state budget of Ukraine for 2023, which was passed at the first reading, provides for external financing of the deficit in the amount of $38 billion, or about $3.2 billion per month, including $15 billion from the IMF. However, for the time being, this is the Program Monitoring with Board Involvement (PMB), which does not involve the provision of funds, but should become a bridge to the standard financial program, which is expected early 2023.