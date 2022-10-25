Financial 'Ramstein' should be chaired by EU, USA, Ukraine engaging intl financial organizations – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says the financial coordination platform should be chaired by the European Union, the United States and Ukraine with the involvement of international financial organizations.

"The Ramstein group was very effective, so the Ukrainian government wants to invite financial partners to a kind of coordination platform similar to Ramstein," Shmygal said at the International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction and Modernization of Ukraine in Berlin (Germany) on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said this platform should be chaired by the European Union, the United States and Ukraine.

According to him, within this platform, regular meetings of the finance ministers of the G7, Ukraine and other partners, leaders and representatives of international financial organizations are necessary.

In particular, we are talking about the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank, the International Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

"The purpose of such meetings will be to coordinate financial assistance to Ukraine, set priorities for short and long periods of recovery, as well as search for sources of funding. We should also take into account military risk insurance," Shmyhal said.

In addition, the prime minister noted that it is necessary to find a solution on how to seize and use the frozen Russian assets to restore Ukraine.