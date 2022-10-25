Economy

15:00 25.10.2022

Financial Ramstein must be created by end of 2022 – Shmyhal

Financial Ramstein must be created by end of 2022 – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that an international coordination financial platform for the restoration of Ukraine should be created by the end of 2022.

"We already have the first agreements with the EU and the International Monetary Fund regarding the coordination platform. It needs to be created by the end of this year on the basis of the Ramstein format," Shmyhal said at a press conference at the International Expert Conference on the Recovery, Reconstruction, and Modernization of Ukraine in Berlin (Germany) on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister also noted that Germany should become an important component of the future coordination platform.

As previously reported, Shmyhal said that the financial Ramstein should act under the chairmanship of the EU, the USA and Ukraine with the involvement of international financial organizations.

