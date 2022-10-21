Economy

15:44 21.10.2022

Zelensky, EBRD President discuss possibility of additional lending to Ukrainian energy sector

2 min read

During a meeting with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky briefed him on the risks for Ukraine in the energy sector due to terrorist attacks by the Russian Federation.

As reported on the website of the head of state on Friday, the parties discussed the possibility of additional lending for the needs of this industry.

"Our cooperation is more relevant than ever, because now, due to the large amount of destruction due to missile strikes and attacks by kamikaze drones, we need to work on the rapid restoration of our country," Zelensky said.

For his part, Renaud-Basso expressed solidarity with Ukraine and said that the EBRD will do everything possible to support the country.

The President of Ukraine thanked the EBRD's decision to terminate cooperation with the Russian Federation and Belarus, as well as for the EBRD's decision to provide financial support to NPC Ukrenergo.

Zelensky also drew attention to the fact that, along with the discussion of the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, it is important to work on a Fast Recovery Plan, which also requires urgent financial resources. First of all, this concerns the energy, infrastructure, educational spheres, as well as the restoration of housing for Ukrainians.

Tags: #ebrd #zelensky

