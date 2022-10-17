DTEK ships nearly 100,000 tonnes of coal to state TPPs

As part of preparing the Ukrainian energy complex for the heating season, DTEK Energy shipped almost 100,000 tonnes of coal to state-owned TPPs, the energy holding's website reported on Monday.

"Providing fuel to own thermal power plants remains a priority, while DTEK Energy also finds an opportunity to support state-owned thermal power plants with it. To date, almost 100,000 tonnes of coal have been shipped for the needs of state-owned thermal power plants," DTEK Energy holding noted.

It is noted that additional volumes of fuel will help state generation more reliably prepare for the start and end of the heating season.

"Therefore, no matter what terror the Russian troops continue to resort to, Ukrainian power engineers, miners and machine builders will do everything to jointly hold the energy front and provide Ukrainians with light and heat," DTEK expressed confidence.

As reported, on September 15, DTEK Energy announced the start of deliveries of the first 50,000 tonnes of coal to the state-owned company PJSC Centrenergo for the autumn-winter heating season.