Economy

16:46 12.10.2022

ITU member countries financially support restoration of Ukrainian telecom infrastructure - Special Communications Service

2 min read

A number of member countries of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) have transferred funds to restore the Ukrainian telecommunications infrastructure.

According to the website of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, on October 10, 2022, at a plenary meeting of the ITU, the implementation of Resolution 1408 regarding support in the restoration of the telecom infrastructure of Ukraine was considered. In particular, a number of countries have already provided financial support for the restoration of the Ukrainian telecommunications infrastructure.

The 49 ITU member countries, including Canada, Japan, the Republic of Moldova, Montenegro, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the United States of America and others, supported the joint statement, which, in particular, refers to assistance in restoration of the objects of the telecom sphere destroyed by Russia.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian delegation also once again focused on the fact that Russia is attacking critical infrastructure facilities of our state, including telecommunications infrastructure, which is a direct violation of ITU values.

In particular, the consequences of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine for the telecom infrastructure were 4,000 damaged or captured base stations of telecom operators, more than 60,000 kilometers of damaged or captured fiber-optic communication lines, 18 destroyed antenna-mast structures that provided broadcasting television and radio signal in Ukraine.

Tags: #infrastructure #telecommunications

