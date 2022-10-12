Economy

15:41 12.10.2022

EIB transfers another EUR 550 mln to Ukraine – Shmyhal

EIB transfers another EUR 550 mln to Ukraine – Shmyhal

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has transferred an additional EUR 550 million to Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"The European Union together with the EIB will help Ukraine in restoring energy infrastructure. Today, the European Investment Bank has transferred an additional EUR 550 million to our country. The funds will help, in particular, to cover the costs of repairing damaged energy infrastructure facilities and maintain the stability of the Ukrainian electricity grid. The assistance will also be directed to the restoration of municipal and basic services to the population in the communities," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

According to him, in just two months, as part of the Emergency support package from the EIB and the European Commission, Ukraine received EUR 1.05 billion, and another EUR 540 million will be paid by resuming financing of joint projects.

"I am grateful to the European Investment Bank and the European Commission for their consistent support. We expect that the EIB and the EU will be among the leaders in the large-scale post-war reconstruction, economic renewal and financing of the infrastructure development of our country," the Prime minister summed up.

