09:21 06.10.2022

Zelensky: Ukraine to join Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

Ukraine is starting to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Wednesday.

"This is one of the most prestigious global organisations, uniting 38 strongest states. These are democracies, these are market economies, and these are a large part of the global economic potential. From Austria to Japan, from the United States of America to South Korea, from Canada to Turkey. Ukraine will be among them in this format," he said.

"We applied for membership, it is supported by the Organisation. Ukraine received a special status of an acceding country. And we will fulfill all the necessary conditions for full membership," the President stressed.

According to him, "the Organisation's regional office will open in Kyiv this year. For us, this means another powerful line of economic, technological and valued cooperation with the global community."

