Private sector should become one of the main drivers of Ukraine's recovery – Ukrainian PM

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, together with Polish President Andrzej Duda, opened a UN Global Compact meeting in New York devoted to the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

"With the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, we opened the UN Global Compact meeting in New York dedicated to the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. The courage of our people united hundreds of millions of people and dozens of countries and organizations around the world around helping Ukraine. Thank you for this support and loyalty to the principle: "United in defense – united in recovery," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

The prime minister said that the potential of the recovery plan, which is $750 billion, makes it possible to interest international corporations and investors so that they plan to participate in the Ukrainian recovery now.

"We see the creation of an informal tripartite platform as an important aspect, which will include the Ukrainian authorities, international partners, as well as Ukrainian civil society and business. It is the private sector that should become one of the main drivers of recovery," Shmyhal said.