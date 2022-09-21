USA hands over pipes, equipment to Kyivteploenergo to restore heat supply to more than 20,000 residents of Kyiv

The US government has donated pipes and related equipment worth $1.3 million to Kyivteploenergo, which will allow resuming district heating supplies to more than 20,000 residents of Kyiv, according to a September 20 press release from the company.

"With financial support from the US government and assistance from USAID under the Energy Security Project (ESP), the Kyivteploenergo is replacing 11 km of heating networks damaged by missile attacks," the company said.

As noted in Kyivteploenergo, the program for the restoration of heating systems damaged as a result of shelling is being implemented at six sites in Podilsky, Shevchenkivsky, Obolonsky and Sviatoshynsky districts, where the city's infrastructure has experienced the greatest damage. In total, more than 11 km of heating networks will be replaced. Of these, 7.7 km are central heating networks, almost 3.5 km are hot water supply.

According to the municipal enterprise, pre-insulated European-style pipelines are being laid instead of old pipelines. For hot water supply, modern polymeric seamless flexible pipes are used. In heat chambers, basements and entrances to houses, new shut-off valves from leading world manufacturers are installed.

"The heating networks, which the enterprise is changing with the support of the US government and USAID ESP, will work for 40-50 years. All work on dismantling, laying new heating networks and landscaping is carried out by Kyivteploenergo on its own. The new heating season will begin soon, so we plan to complete it by the middle of October," Director of Kyivteploenergo Viacheslav Bind said quoted by the press release.

Kyivteploenergo provides 90% of Kyiv's heat needs and almost 60% of electricity. The enterprise is wholly owned by Kyiv, and is the operator of the city's district heating system, consisting of two large gas-fired thermal power plants, 15 large, 168 small and medium-sized boiler houses, 2,800 km of heating networks, more than 9,400 heating points and the Energia waste incineration plant.