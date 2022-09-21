Economy

11:58 21.09.2022

USA hands over pipes, equipment to Kyivteploenergo to restore heat supply to more than 20,000 residents of Kyiv

2 min read
USA hands over pipes, equipment to Kyivteploenergo to restore heat supply to more than 20,000 residents of Kyiv

The US government has donated pipes and related equipment worth $1.3 million to Kyivteploenergo, which will allow resuming district heating supplies to more than 20,000 residents of Kyiv, according to a September 20 press release from the company.

"With financial support from the US government and assistance from USAID under the Energy Security Project (ESP), the Kyivteploenergo is replacing 11 km of heating networks damaged by missile attacks," the company said.

As noted in Kyivteploenergo, the program for the restoration of heating systems damaged as a result of shelling is being implemented at six sites in Podilsky, Shevchenkivsky, Obolonsky and Sviatoshynsky districts, where the city's infrastructure has experienced the greatest damage. In total, more than 11 km of heating networks will be replaced. Of these, 7.7 km are central heating networks, almost 3.5 km are hot water supply.

According to the municipal enterprise, pre-insulated European-style pipelines are being laid instead of old pipelines. For hot water supply, modern polymeric seamless flexible pipes are used. In heat chambers, basements and entrances to houses, new shut-off valves from leading world manufacturers are installed.

"The heating networks, which the enterprise is changing with the support of the US government and USAID ESP, will work for 40-50 years. All work on dismantling, laying new heating networks and landscaping is carried out by Kyivteploenergo on its own. The new heating season will begin soon, so we plan to complete it by the middle of October," Director of Kyivteploenergo Viacheslav Bind said quoted by the press release.

Kyivteploenergo provides 90% of Kyiv's heat needs and almost 60% of electricity. The enterprise is wholly owned by Kyiv, and is the operator of the city's district heating system, consisting of two large gas-fired thermal power plants, 15 large, 168 small and medium-sized boiler houses, 2,800 km of heating networks, more than 9,400 heating points and the Energia waste incineration plant.

Tags: #kyivteploenergo

MORE ABOUT

18:57 28.09.2021
Kyiv City State Administration looking for ways to invest in gas production for needs of Kyivteploenergo

Kyiv City State Administration looking for ways to invest in gas production for needs of Kyivteploenergo

16:05 26.07.2021
EBRD will issue EUR 140 mln to Kyivteploenergo

EBRD will issue EUR 140 mln to Kyivteploenergo

14:33 31.05.2019
EBRD could issue EUR140 mln to Kyivteploenergo for upgrading heating complex

EBRD could issue EUR140 mln to Kyivteploenergo for upgrading heating complex

14:40 19.10.2018
Kyiv City Council expands charter capital of Kyivteploenergo by UAH 196 mln

Kyiv City Council expands charter capital of Kyivteploenergo by UAH 196 mln

15:53 12.10.2018
Naftogaz signs agreement for gas supply with Kyivteploenergo

Naftogaz signs agreement for gas supply with Kyivteploenergo

15:16 09.10.2018
Naftogaz, Kyivenergo, Kyivteploenergo sign amicable agreement

Naftogaz, Kyivenergo, Kyivteploenergo sign amicable agreement

12:50 05.10.2018
Naftogaz, Kyivteploenergo prepare amicable agreement, waiting for approval by court on Oct 10

Naftogaz, Kyivteploenergo prepare amicable agreement, waiting for approval by court on Oct 10

15:30 11.09.2018
Kyiv City Council approves taking on Kyivenergo's debts to Naftogaz

Kyiv City Council approves taking on Kyivenergo's debts to Naftogaz

16:34 08.06.2018
Kyiv administration together with USAID will work out plan for upgrading heat supply system in Kyiv

Kyiv administration together with USAID will work out plan for upgrading heat supply system in Kyiv

10:37 24.05.2018
Naftogaz ready to supply gas to Kyivteploenergo after settling issue of legal succession of debts

Naftogaz ready to supply gas to Kyivteploenergo after settling issue of legal succession of debts

AD

HOT NEWS

MGU supervisory board delays liquidation of company to save positions, salaries – GTSOU head

EU Council approves extra aid to Ukraine worth EUR 5 bln

Ukraine's court of appeals rules to transfer 40.19% of Poltava GOK shares to former shareholders – Ferrexpo

State budget receives $1.5 bln grant from USA via World Bank Trust Fund

European Parliament approves EC proposal to allocate EUR 5 bln to Ukraine in second tranche of new macro-financial aid

LATEST

Amazon cancels fee for Ukrainian entrepreneurs in EU, UK markets for one year

Energoatom: we expect more decisive actions from IAEA to stop Russia's aggression amid new shelling of ZNPP by occupiers

Chapter Zero climate management platform launched in Ukraine

MGU supervisory board delays liquidation of company to save positions, salaries – GTSOU head

EU Council approves extra aid to Ukraine worth EUR 5 bln

Ukraine's court of appeals rules to transfer 40.19% of Poltava GOK shares to former shareholders – Ferrexpo

State budget receives $1.5 bln grant from USA via World Bank Trust Fund

Capacities of Ukrainian manufacturers of roofing materials enough to restore housing, infrastructure – expert

ECU energy trader will return UAH 500 mln fiscal aid to Energoatom by late 2022

Meat consumption in Ukraine remains at pre-war level – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

AD
AD
AD
AD