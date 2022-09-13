Economy

18:26 13.09.2022

Ukraine to receive funds from IMF under next RFI within month – IMF Alternate Executive Director Rashkovan

1 min read
On September 12, an informal session of the Board of Directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) opened an opportunity for Ukraine to receive the next funds under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI), Alternate Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund Vladyslav Rashkovan said.

"I am sure that Ukraine will receive [these funds] in less than a month," he said at a discussion organized by the Centre for Economic Strategy on Tuesday.

Rashkovan expressed confidence that there would be funds from the Fund for Ukraine and other programs.

According to him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discussed the prospects for financial cooperation on Tuesday.

Rashkovan recalled that on March 9, the IMF approved Ukraine's request for $1.4 billion in emergency financing under RFI and transferred the money to the country the next day.

