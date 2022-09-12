Ukraine may allow export of 100,000 tonnes of coal to Poland in Sept – PM

Ukraine will consider the possibility of opening a quota for the export of 100,000 tonnes of coal to Poland in September, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"On behalf of the President of Ukraine, at the request of the Polish side, Ukraine is ready to consider the possibility of opening quotas for coal exports to Poland. We are talking about 100,000 tonnes in September, which are now critically needed by our Polish partners," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Shmyhal said that coal reserves in the warehouses of Ukrainian power plants amount to almost 2 million tonnes, which is 2.5 times more than a year ago. "Therefore, we are ready to lend a shoulder of support to our Polish friends," he said.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine added that during the visit of his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki to Kyiv, the parties also discussed the restoration and commissioning of the Khmelnytsky NPP-Rzeszów power line.

"We planned to finish before December 14, but thanks to the acceleration of work, we can complete a week earlier. This will allow us to export an additional 1,000 MW to Poland. For our part, we ask Poland to assist in expanding export quotas within the framework of ENTSO-E," Shmyhal said.

According to him, Ukraine expects that by the end of 2022 the amount of available transmission capacity to Slovakia, Romania and Hungary will increase from 300 MW by another 200-300 MW, and to Poland - over 1,000 MW.