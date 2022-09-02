Economy

13:50 02.09.2022

Zelensky: Ukraine can become green energy hub for Europe

Zelensky: Ukraine can become green energy hub for Europe

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking via video link at the international economic forum Ambrosetti in Italy, said that Ukraine could become a green energy hub for Europe and increase the export of electricity to the EU.

"Ukraine is ready to increase the export of electricians to the EU. For this, it is important that Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) returns to a safe mode of operation and remains connected to the Ukrainian energy grid. The Russian presence at ZNPP significantly weakens our ability to help Europe in the energy sector," the head of state said.

He stressed that due to the export of Ukrainian electricity, it is possible to stabilize the energy consumption of the European Union countries. As a result, this will reduce the energy pressure of the Russian Federation on entire Europe, including Italy.

"Even now, with all the difficulties, we can export such a volume of electricity that corresponds to at least 8% of the consumption of entire Italy," he said.

Moreover, according to Zelensky, Ukraine can become a green energy hub for Europe, which will replace Russian "dirty" energy resources.

"Dirty in different senses of the word: both ecologically and morally. Our country has a huge natural potential for developing opportunities in green energy and in production of green hydrogen. This is a potential of tens, and possibly hundreds of green gigawatts of electric power and million tonnes of green hydrogen," the president said.

He also noted that Ukraine already has all the necessary infrastructure for the transportation of electricity and hydrogen to the EU.

"And we have always kept our word regarding providing Europe with energy resources. Just compare this with the typical behavior of Russia, which always violates treaties and uses the economy for political blackmail, not keeping its own promises," he concluded.

