Energy Ministry set to hold 'green' auctions in 2022, revise quotas for participation in them - UWEA

The Ministry of Energy is orienting representatives of the "green" energy industry to hold full-fledged "green" auctions next year, having previously announced the revision of quotas for participation in them for various types of renewable energy generation, Andriy Konechenkov, the chairman of the board of the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association (UWEA), has said.

"The signal from the Ministry of Energy is to conduct "green" auctions next year, finally regulating this process at the normative level. This year, they plan to hold a so-called demonstration auction for small capacity to work out the procedure," he said in a comment to the Energy Reform online portal based on the results of a meeting in the Energy Ministry with the industry representatives on June 16.

At the same time, according to him, the ministry also announced its intention in the coming days to revise and present new quotas for participation in auctions for wind farms and bio thermal power plants.

"More capacities for wind and bioenergy, less for solar, plus the issue of the obligation for solar plants to install storage systems along with generating capacities is being considered," he said.

At the same time, according to Konechenkov, the Ministry of Energy approves the independent entry of renewable energy generation to the market and announced its intention to contribute to this, but believes that it is too early to make forecasts when this may happen.

A representative of Ukrenergo also confirmed the intention to issue "green" bonds to pay off past debts by autumn, the head of the UWEA noted.

"Representatives of the industry asked the minister to facilitate the withdrawal of resource bill No. 5600, which, among other things, provides for the excise tax on green electricity," Konechenkov said.

Another participant in the meeting from RES generation noted in the commentary that he expected specific schedules and dates for all the announced events from the ministry, but his expectations were not met.

"We did not agree on anything specific. There was no roadmap, no schedules, no specific dates. And the fact that all the terms of "green" auctions have already passed, and they are not even announced for this year, speaks of a certain sabotage of this process on the part of the ministry," the representative of the industry said.

According to him, nothing prevents from holding these auctions this year – it is necessary to approve quotas.