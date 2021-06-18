Economy

11:00 18.06.2021

Energy Ministry set to hold 'green' auctions in 2022, revise quotas for participation in them - UWEA

2 min read
Energy Ministry set to hold 'green' auctions in 2022, revise quotas for participation in them - UWEA

The Ministry of Energy is orienting representatives of the "green" energy industry to hold full-fledged "green" auctions next year, having previously announced the revision of quotas for participation in them for various types of renewable energy generation, Andriy Konechenkov, the chairman of the board of the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association (UWEA), has said.

"The signal from the Ministry of Energy is to conduct "green" auctions next year, finally regulating this process at the normative level. This year, they plan to hold a so-called demonstration auction for small capacity to work out the procedure," he said in a comment to the Energy Reform online portal based on the results of a meeting in the Energy Ministry with the industry representatives on June 16.

At the same time, according to him, the ministry also announced its intention in the coming days to revise and present new quotas for participation in auctions for wind farms and bio thermal power plants.

"More capacities for wind and bioenergy, less for solar, plus the issue of the obligation for solar plants to install storage systems along with generating capacities is being considered," he said.

At the same time, according to Konechenkov, the Ministry of Energy approves the independent entry of renewable energy generation to the market and announced its intention to contribute to this, but believes that it is too early to make forecasts when this may happen.

A representative of Ukrenergo also confirmed the intention to issue "green" bonds to pay off past debts by autumn, the head of the UWEA noted.

"Representatives of the industry asked the minister to facilitate the withdrawal of resource bill No. 5600, which, among other things, provides for the excise tax on green electricity," Konechenkov said.

Another participant in the meeting from RES generation noted in the commentary that he expected specific schedules and dates for all the announced events from the ministry, but his expectations were not met.

"We did not agree on anything specific. There was no roadmap, no schedules, no specific dates. And the fact that all the terms of "green" auctions have already passed, and they are not even announced for this year, speaks of a certain sabotage of this process on the part of the ministry," the representative of the industry said.

According to him, nothing prevents from holding these auctions this year – it is necessary to approve quotas.

Tags: #uwea #energy #ukraine #green_energy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:43 18.06.2021
Delfast plans to achieve 51% localization of e-bike production in Ukraine in 2022

Delfast plans to achieve 51% localization of e-bike production in Ukraine in 2022

14:52 18.06.2021
Over 50,000 cyberattacks launched on state information resources last week – communications service

Over 50,000 cyberattacks launched on state information resources last week – communications service

13:43 18.06.2021
Ukraine strives for meeting of Normandy format leaders to take place ASAP – Kuleba

Ukraine strives for meeting of Normandy format leaders to take place ASAP – Kuleba

10:59 18.06.2021
Fully vaccinated Ukrainians can enter Germany to visit relatives, friends, or for tourist purposes from June 25 – embassy

Fully vaccinated Ukrainians can enter Germany to visit relatives, friends, or for tourist purposes from June 25 – embassy

20:07 17.06.2021
Restrictions on entry from India to Ukraine lifted – Border Guard Service

Restrictions on entry from India to Ukraine lifted – Border Guard Service

17:53 17.06.2021
For cooperation with IMF, Ukraine should adopt laws on High Council of Justice, inaccurate declaration – Finance Ministry

For cooperation with IMF, Ukraine should adopt laws on High Council of Justice, inaccurate declaration – Finance Ministry

17:18 17.06.2021
Desertification of vast territories threatens to Ukraine in next 30-40 years – Ecology Minister

Desertification of vast territories threatens to Ukraine in next 30-40 years – Ecology Minister

11:28 17.06.2021
Ukraine records largest increase in peacefulness globally in 2020

Ukraine records largest increase in peacefulness globally in 2020

20:14 16.06.2021
Putin: Russia has only one obligation on Ukraine – to promote implementation of Minsk agreement

Putin: Russia has only one obligation on Ukraine – to promote implementation of Minsk agreement

14:29 16.06.2021
Ukraine, Hungary resume joint border patrols – Border Guard Service

Ukraine, Hungary resume joint border patrols – Border Guard Service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

For cooperation with IMF, Ukraine should adopt laws on High Council of Justice, inaccurate declaration – Finance Ministry

State budget revenues from privatization in 2021 should increase four times compared to previous year – official

IMF begins reviewing tax amnesty law for money laundering safeguards – IMF spokesman

State budget posts receipts underperformance of UAH 2.6 bln from excise tax on electricity over systemic problems in market – accounting chamber

Fitch upgrades DTEK's IDRs to 'CCC' from 'RD' after restructuring of company's debt

LATEST

Ukravtodor plans to build 1,400 km of cement-concrete roads in Ukraine by 2025

EBRD to issue hryvnia loan of up to EUR 25 mln to Ukrgasbank to finance SMEs

EBA calls for finalization of bill on criminalization of commodity smuggling

Cabinet to offer Rada to allocate additional UAH 1.4 bln for program to combat COVID-19, in particular for vaccines procurement – Shmyhal

State budget revenues from privatization in 2021 should increase four times compared to previous year – official

Defense Ministry to transfer three hotels in Kyiv, Lviv, Kryvy Rih for privatization

Ukrtransnafta first time transports Algerian crude oil

IMF begins reviewing tax amnesty law for money laundering safeguards – IMF spokesman

State budget posts receipts underperformance of UAH 2.6 bln from excise tax on electricity over systemic problems in market – accounting chamber

Fitch upgrades DTEK's IDRs to 'CCC' from 'RD' after restructuring of company's debt

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD