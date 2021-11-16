Economy

Oschadbank makes payments to 'green' generation in accordance with instructions

Oschadbank makes all payments to "green" generation in accordance with the instructions of the client, as of today there is not a single outstanding payment.

"We, as a bank, do not distribute payments, but only follow the payment instructions of clients. All actions of Oschadbank in this regard are fully consistent with the current legislation, the rules of the NBU electronic payment system, as well as the current settlement agreements," Oschadbank said.

As reported, Guaranteed Buyer state enterprise on Monday evening reported that electricity producers from renewable sources have already received UAH 16.3 billion out of UAH 19.3 billion transferred by Ukrenergo from the issue of eurobonds.

At the same time, earlier on Monday, the ex-head of Guaranteed Buyer, Kostiantyn Petrykovets, said that the state-owned enterprise on Friday transferred UAH 19.3 billion received from Ukrenergo's eurobonds to the accounts of 960 "green" electricity producers.

On Monday evening, DTEK Renewables reported no payments were received from the state-owned enterprise.

