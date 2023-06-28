Economy

15:29 28.06.2023

Ukraine should develop its potential in nuclear, green energy, energy storage systems – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine should develop its potential in nuclear and green energy, as well as energy storage systems, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced.

"Our energy potential allows Ukraine to be one of the guarantors of the energy security of entire Europe. Our generation, in particular, nuclear power, is needed by the entire continent. The priority in our country is green generation and large-scale energy storage opportunities," he said, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

The head of state also thanked the Ukrainian energy workers working in the face of constant enemy attacks on the country's energy infrastructure.

As reported, Ukraine intends to abandon the use of coal in production of electricity, focusing on nuclear generation, including small modular reactors, and renewables of all kinds.

