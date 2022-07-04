Investments

18:42 04.07.2022

Switzerland to invest in Ukrainian projects to mitigate impact of climate change – head of Environmental Protection Ministry

1 min read
Switzerland to invest in Ukrainian projects to mitigate impact of climate change – head of Environmental Protection Ministry

Switzerland will invest in public and private projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in various fields of activity of Ukraine: infrastructure, construction, transport, energy.

The relevant agreements were reached between Minister of the Environment of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga and Minister of Environmental Protection of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano (Switzerland).

"We have made the first practical step for Ukraine to introduce market mechanisms of the climate agreement, create new climate financing channels in Ukraine and incentives for green development for Ukrainian business... I am convinced that the agreement between our governments is a good start for the ‘green’ post-war reconstruction of Ukraine and the achievement of climate goals under the Paris Agreement," the minister said on Facebook on Monday.

Strilets clarified that Ukraine had pledged to provide Switzerland with verified results of reducing carbon emissions into the atmosphere in return for the investments received.

Tags: #gas #switzerland #green_energy

MORE ABOUT

14:38 04.07.2022
Switzerland intends to invest in Ukrainian climate projects of 'green' recovery after victory – Shmyрal

Switzerland intends to invest in Ukrainian climate projects of 'green' recovery after victory – Shmyрal

10:28 01.07.2022
Zelensky: Ukrainian electricity can compensate EU for part of Russian gas

Zelensky: Ukrainian electricity can compensate EU for part of Russian gas

16:29 21.06.2022
Naftogaz Ukrainy expects to start importing LNG in Q4 2022 – Vitrenko

Naftogaz Ukrainy expects to start importing LNG in Q4 2022 – Vitrenko

15:31 21.06.2022
Dominant position of Firtash's group on Ukraine's gas market ends, Naftogaz has 97.6% household consumers, 61% regional gas companies – Naftogaz head

Dominant position of Firtash's group on Ukraine's gas market ends, Naftogaz has 97.6% household consumers, 61% regional gas companies – Naftogaz head

15:08 21.06.2022
Naftogaz to appeal to intl arbitration against Gazprom in July over reducing transit – Vitrenko

Naftogaz to appeal to intl arbitration against Gazprom in July over reducing transit – Vitrenko

16:43 20.06.2022
Switzerland to hold conference on restoration of Ukraine in July

Switzerland to hold conference on restoration of Ukraine in July

10:13 17.06.2022
Russia deliberately limits gas supplies to hit Europeans - Zelensky

Russia deliberately limits gas supplies to hit Europeans - Zelensky

18:23 14.06.2022
EBRD to lend EUR 300 mln to Naftogaz, first EUR50 mln immediately available for emergency gas purchases

EBRD to lend EUR 300 mln to Naftogaz, first EUR50 mln immediately available for emergency gas purchases

09:06 11.06.2022
Switzerland approves 6th package of sanctions, including Russian oil embargo

Switzerland approves 6th package of sanctions, including Russian oil embargo

18:50 07.06.2022
Govt instructs Naftogaz to increase gas stocks in UGS facilities to 19 bcm at start of heating season – PM

Govt instructs Naftogaz to increase gas stocks in UGS facilities to 19 bcm at start of heating season – PM

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's program for housing and infrastructure restoration in regions foresees $ 150-250 bln investment

Zelensky calls on investors for long-term cooperation with Ukraine

EBRD intends to invest $1 bln in 2022, ready to finance Naftogaz

Denmark to provide Ukraine with practical assistance in reconstruction – FM

Ukrainian PM invites IFC to join restoration of Ukrainian cities

LATEST

Zelensky invites Sweden to join building incineration plants in Ukraine

National program for digitalization of Ukraine includes $100 mln investment

Ukraine's program for housing and infrastructure restoration in regions foresees $ 150-250 bln investment

Irish Kingspan to invest EUR200 mln in creation of construction technohub in Ukraine

Zelensky calls on investors for long-term cooperation with Ukraine

Google selects first 17 Ukrainian startups, they will receive up to $100,000 in support

MacPaw additionally invests $1 mln in Prompylad.Renovation

EBRD intends to invest $1 bln in 2022, ready to finance Naftogaz

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to review investment plan, to leave capex at $420 mln

Economy Ministry to develop transfer of forcibly seized objects of property rights of Russia, its residents to state

AD
AD
AD
AD