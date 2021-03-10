Coal stocks, 'green' generation growing in Ukrainian power system

In the first week of March, coal stocks at the warehouses of Ukrainian thermal power plants (TPPs) increased by 6.5%, to 453,300 tonnes, according to recent data of NPC Ukrenergo following the results of the power system operation from March 1 to March 8.

Gas coal stocks, in particular, increased by 7.2%, to 325,300 tonnes, and anthracite – by 6%, to 128,000 tonnes.

At the same time, the total fuel supply increased from 50% to 68% of the minimum required level.

According to the company, over the past ten days, the average daily supply of coal to TPPs amounted to 66,900 tonnes, and its consumption – 60,100 tonnes.

Last week, the trend of increasing the production of electricity by renewable energy sources also continued. From March 1 to March 8, the average daily electricity production from renewable energy sources increased by 5.7% compared to the previous week, to 27.8 million kWh, with a similar increase in "green" electricity by 24.6% in the period from February 22 to February 28.

At the same time, 54.6% of the total volume of electricity generated by renewable energy sources was produced by solar power plants.

According to Ukrenergo, during the first week of March, due to an increase in the average daily temperature, there was a decrease in electricity consumption compared to the period from February 22 to February 28. In particular, the average daily electricity consumption on weekdays compared to the previous week decreased by 3.6%, to 456 million kWh, and on weekends – by 1.3%, to 427.9 million kWh. At the same time, compared to the same period last year, the average daily electricity consumption on weekdays increased by 8.1%, and on weekends – by 10.1%.

According to the company's data, during the entire last week, there was a commercial surplus of electricity with an average volume of up to 5.6 million kWh per day (generated but not sold to the final consumer on the market of long-term contracts, the day-ahead market and the intraday market).

These volumes were sold on the balancing market to those players (producers) who, in accordance with the market rules, applied for unloading (that is, agreed to resell electricity to buyers/consumers, instead of producing their own electricity).