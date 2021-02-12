Economy

17:19 12.02.2021

DTEK intends to launch first green hydrogen pilot projects by late 2021

DTEK intends to launch pilot projects for the production of "green" hydrogen by the end of this year, CEO of DTEK Maksym Timchenko has said.

"Green hydrogen is where we want to be leaders. We are working to ensure that the first pilot projects appear by the end of 2021," Timchenko said at a press conference at Academy DTEK on Wednesday.

He also said that approximately in April of this year, DTEK is preparing to present the 1MW/1.5MWh power storage system, which is currently being installed at the site of the Zaporizhia TPP.

According to the top manager, the cost of this project is approximately $1 million, but due to the unresolved issue of the development of power accumulation systems, the company does not understand its payback. "It is important for us not only technologically, but also regulatory to work out this issue. What is it – a service or electricity? In which market is it to sell? We hope we will go through all this with Ukrenergo and NEURC [the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine]," Timchenko said.

He said that if the pilot project is successful, then the next project of the company will be the construction of a 50 MW power storage system.

At the same time, Timchenko said that the construction of storage systems linked to solar and wind power generation, and not highly maneuverable gas-fired generation, is the priority for the company.

As reported, DTEK signed a contract with U.S. Honeywell for the supply of a 1MW/1.5MWh lithium-ion power storage system.

Tags: #green_energy #dtek
