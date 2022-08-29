Economy

18:19 29.08.2022

Winter won't be comfortable, but Russia must be put in its place – Zelensky says addressing French businesspeople

1 min read
Winter won't be comfortable, but Russia must be put in its place – Zelensky says addressing French businesspeople

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said, addressing the French businesspeople, that "the winter will not be comfortable" and called on businesses to "leave Russia."

"I understand that there might be losses for business. We warned you that there would be a fuel shortage. We had talked about preventive sanctions even before the war," he said, addressing representatives of the Movement of Enterprises of France (MEDEF) via video link on Monday.

"The winter will not be comfortable, but they [Russia] must be put in their place," he said, calling on the entrepreneurs to "exit the business in the Russian Federation."

"You can show your unity and show how business treats Russia's destructive police," he said.

Zelensky also noted that Ukraine is ready to provide Europe with electricity in winter time.

"We are ready to be a stable electricity supplier," he said.

Tags: #gas #businesses #zelensky

