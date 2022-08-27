Economy

12:04 27.08.2022

Ukraine should reach volume of grain exports by sea of 3 mln tonnes monthly - Zelensky

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the goal of reaching the volume of Ukrainian grain exports by sea in the amount of 3 million tonnes per month.

"Today we can draw the first conclusions about the salvation of many countries, many peoples from the food crisis, which Russia so wanted to aggravate to a real famine. The export grain initiative has been running for almost a month, and during this time, the first million tonnes of agricultural products from February 24 were exported from our three seaports - Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny. This is a victory," Zelensky said in a video message on Friday.

According to him, this means in practice that Ukrainian grain and the very fact that the Ukrainian direction of supply to the world food market has been launched, allows preventing chaos in the market, alleviates the severity of the food crisis and prevents a catastrophic shortage.

He noted that 44 vessels with Ukrainian agricultural products have already been sent to 15 countries of the world, there are 70 more applications for the arrival of ships for loading.

"The goal is to reach the volume of 3 million tonnes of exports by sea every month. And this is extremely important for Africa, Asia and Europe," Zelensky said.

Tags: #grain #zelensky

