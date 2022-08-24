Economy

19:01 24.08.2022

State budget receives $3 bln in grant aid from USA via World Bank mechanism – Shmyhal

1 min read
The state budget has received $3 billion in grant aid from the United States through the World Bank mechanism, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says.

"A valuable gift to Ukraine on Independence Day! US President Joe Biden announced the allocation of almost $3 billion in military assistance to our state. The package includes air defense systems, unmanned aerial systems, artillery systems and radars. A significant contribution to our victory," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to the prime minister, in addition, today another $3 billion of non-repayable grant assistance from the United States has been received into the state budget through the World Bank mechanism.

"This is the first tranche of additional $4.5 billion in direct budget support," he added.

Tags: #usa #budget #shmyhal

