ECU state energy trader starts commercial activities in domestic and foreign markets

JSC Energy Company of Ukraine (ECU), 100% state-owned, has made its first deliveries to the domestic market and is starting to export electricity to leading European trading companies, the company said.

According to the report, the company made the first deliveries of electricity under bilateral contracts in the domestic market.

As for supplies to the foreign market, on August 17, ECU at a daily auction held by Ukrenergo for the first time acquired the right to access on August 19 to the interstate section of power grids in the directions of Romania and Slovakia on a flat schedule with a total capacity of 62 MW.

A total of eight companies took part in the auction. Six winners were chosen. The total throughput capacity of 125 MW was put up for auction in the indicated directions.

The entire volume of electricity for deliveries both to the domestic market and for export was purchased by ECU from Energoatom, the press release says.

According to the company, a modern trading platform is being created on the basis of ECU, which will allow the state to become an effective and competitive player in the energy markets of Ukraine, Europe, and in the future - in the global energy markets.

"The start of active commercial activity in a short time is a priority for the management," said General Director of ECU Vitaliy Butenko.

He added that among the priority tasks for the company is building a trading infrastructure for efficient trading in energy resources using modern IT technologies and digital tools, as well as creating a risk management system.