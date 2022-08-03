Naftogaz makes new offer to eurobond holders to defer payments for 24 months

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy sent to eurobond holders through their issuer Kondor Finance Plc a repeated consent solicitation to defer principal payments on them for two years, in which, unlike the original one, it proposes to defer repayment and, accordingly, extend the circulation for two years, not only for eurobonds 2022, but also eurobonds 2024 and eurobonds 2026.

The requested deferral on maturities and interest payments, in terms of cash flows, is broadly in line with the terms proposed by other Ukrainian state-owned issuers and the terms included in the consent solicitation initiated by the Ukrainian Sovereign on July 20, 2022, the company said on Wednesday.

Naftogaz said that the launch of the new consent solicitation was approved by government resolution No. 670 dated August 1, 2022.

The government strongly encourages investors to support these proposals, which are part of Ukraine's efforts to proactively manage its debt obligations and the debt obligations of important government entities to investors, while prioritizing important strategic goals, the company said.

According to the report, the deadline for voting on the consent solicitation is 16:00 on August 12, and the meeting and announcement of the results is scheduled for August 17.