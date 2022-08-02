Economy

16:51 02.08.2022

EU fully transfers EUR 1 bln of first tranche of new macro-financial aid to Ukraine – EC President

1 min read
The European Union has fully provided Ukraine with the first tranche in the amount of EUR 1 billion of new emergency new macro-financial assistance, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has said.

"The funds will help Ukraine address its immediate financial needs following the unprovoked and unjustified aggression by Russia. The EUR 1 billion will help strengthen Ukraine in a crucial phase," she said on Linkedin on Tuesday.

On the eve of the receipt of the first EUR 500 million from this tranche in Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced, adding that the second EUR 500 million is expected on Tuesday, August 2.

As reported, the EU has previously approved the allocation of new emergency macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for EUR 9 billion, of which EUR 1 billion has been allocated so far. The remaining EUR 8 billion is expected to come in one tranche, but the final decision on them is being delayed.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the eve appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron with a request to unblock macro-financial assistance from the European Union.

Tags: #eu #macrofinancial_assistance

