Economy

15:04 25.07.2022

Naftogaz to prepare new offer to eurobond holders due to refusal to defer payments, govt' ban on payments

3 min read
Naftogaz to prepare new offer to eurobond holders due to refusal to defer payments, govt' ban on payments

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy announced that the proposal to postpone payments on eurobonds, which was due to the government's position to use these funds for natural gas import, did not find support among the eurobond holders and plans to take actions regarding the execution of the company's eurobonds transaction in connection with the government's ban on making payments under existing conditions and instructions to change these conditions.

Since the launch of the Request for Consent, Naftogaz has been engaged in constructive discussions with the bondholders. In light of Cabinet Resolution No. 625 dated July 21, which instructs Naftogaz to conclude a new agreement on terms different from those proposed in the Request for Consent, and limits further actions of Naftogaz without separate approval by the Cabinet of Ministers, Naftogaz expects to formulate a new proposal, the company said in a report on the stock exchange on Monday.

Naftogaz recalled that the deadline for accepting responses to its proposal to holders of eurobonds worth almost $1.5 billion to defer coupon payments on them for two years, including postponing the repayment of $335 million eurobonds 2022 for the same period, expired on July 21.

Based on the electronic voting instructions and sub-proxy forms received prior to the voting deadline, the proposal is not expected to be approved at the meeting to be held for the 2022 Notes and the required quorum is not expected to be reached at any of the meetings, which will be carried out in relation to the bonds of 2024 and 2026, Naftogaz said.

In addition, the company said that the government, by a resolution issued on July 21, prohibited payments on eurobonds 2022 and 2024 falling on July 19 without its prior consent.

On July 22, Naftogaz reached out to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for approval of these payments, which was not granted. Naftogaz submitted an additional request for approval of such a payment on July 23 and is awaiting a response from the Cabinet of Ministers, which has no obligation to respond within a certain period, the company said.

In accordance with Government Resolution No. 691 dated June 17, Naftogaz's priority remains the accumulation of sufficient natural gas before the 2022/23 heating season, which was the main reason for the proposal to defer payments.

Previously, Naftogaz said that to implement this decision, it needs to import an additional 4 billion cubic meters of gas worth about $8 billion.

The grace period for Naftogaz eurobonds is 5 business days. Naftogaz expected to obtain the consent of the holders for the postponement on July 26, the last day of this period.

In addition to Naftogaz, on July 20, Ukraine made a similar proposal to defer all payments for all 13 Eurobond issues for two years. In contrast to the NAC, the government proposed to holders of Eurobonds to extend the maturity of all securities by two years, and not just 2022.

There are currently three Naftogaz eurobond issues circulating on the market. All of them were placed in 2019: in July - three-year $335 million notes at 7.375% and five-year EUR600 million notes at 7.125% (one fifth of the euro bonds were bought by the EBRD), and in November – seven-year $500 million notes at 7.625%.

Naftogaz offered to pay all coupons on eurobonds 2022 and 2024 on July 19, 2024 and to redeem eurobonds 2022 on the same day, and would like to pay coupons on eurobonds 2026 on November 8, 2024.

Tags: #gas #naftogaz #eurobonds

MORE ABOUT

16:30 25.07.2022
Naftogaz warns of risks for company and state in case of its 'hard default'

Naftogaz warns of risks for company and state in case of its 'hard default'

10:56 22.07.2022
Govt takes control of deal on deferment of payments on Naftogaz eurobonds due to unsatisfactory work of board

Govt takes control of deal on deferment of payments on Naftogaz eurobonds due to unsatisfactory work of board

13:45 21.07.2022
Results of Ukraine's proposal to defer payments on eurobonds, VRI to be announced on Aug 10

Results of Ukraine's proposal to defer payments on eurobonds, VRI to be announced on Aug 10

11:33 21.07.2022
Postponement of payments on eurobonds to save $2.5 bln in next two years – Finance Minister

Postponement of payments on eurobonds to save $2.5 bln in next two years – Finance Minister

18:48 20.07.2022
Ukraine receives clear signs of support for proposal to defer payments on eurobonds from key owners group – Finance Ministry

Ukraine receives clear signs of support for proposal to defer payments on eurobonds from key owners group – Finance Ministry

16:57 20.07.2022
Ukrgazvydobuvannia launches new well with daily flow rate of 100,000 cubic meters of gas in Poltava region

Ukrgazvydobuvannia launches new well with daily flow rate of 100,000 cubic meters of gas in Poltava region

16:38 20.07.2022
Group of creditors ready to suspend service of govt debt by Ukraine from Aug 1, 2022 until end of 2023 with extending for another year

Group of creditors ready to suspend service of govt debt by Ukraine from Aug 1, 2022 until end of 2023 with extending for another year

12:40 19.07.2022
Ukraine's GTS provided capacities for transit to Europe during any stops of Nord Stream - GTSOU

Ukraine's GTS provided capacities for transit to Europe during any stops of Nord Stream - GTSOU

12:06 19.07.2022
Naftogaz finalizing appeal to arbitration against Gazprom for reducing transit - Vitrenko

Naftogaz finalizing appeal to arbitration against Gazprom for reducing transit - Vitrenko

17:51 15.07.2022
Ukraine accumulates 11.3 bcm of gas in UGS facilities, 1.5 mln tonnes of coal – PM

Ukraine accumulates 11.3 bcm of gas in UGS facilities, 1.5 mln tonnes of coal – PM

AD

HOT NEWS

EIB approves EUR1.59 bln for Ukraine, EUR1 bln to be released immediately – EC head

Naftogaz warns of risks for company and state in case of its 'hard default'

Ukraine preparing to start vessel movement from country's seaports this week – Infrastructure Minister

Grain export to be launched from Chornomorsk seaport, from Odesa, Pivdenny ports within two weeks

Ukraine needs to prepare for heavy economic scenarios – Deputy NBU governor and President of KSE

LATEST

EIB approves EUR1.59 bln for Ukraine, EUR1 bln to be released immediately – EC head

Ukraine preparing to start vessel movement from country's seaports this week – Infrastructure Minister

Grain export to be launched from Chornomorsk seaport, from Odesa, Pivdenny ports within two weeks

Ukraine needs to prepare for heavy economic scenarios – Deputy NBU governor and President of KSE

Fitch downgrades Ukraine to 'C'

Istanbul initiative to unblock maritime agricultural exports from Ukraine must be fully implemented – UN Secretary General

US dollar for population grows in price by average of UAH 1.5-2 on growth of official exchange rate by 25%

Ukrainian grain to be exported via Odesa, Pivdenny, Chornomorsk seaports – MP

NBU raises official US dollar rate to new fixed level of UAH 36.5686/$1

US to provide $100 mln support to Ukrainian farmers – Agrarian Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD