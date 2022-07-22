Istanbul initiative to unblock maritime agricultural exports from Ukraine must be fully implemented – UN Secretary General

The initiative for the safe transportation of grain and food products from Ukrainian ports, the documents on which were signed on Friday in Istanbul, must be fully implemented, UN Secretary General António Guterres said during the signing of the documents.

He said that the world so desperately needs it to overcome the global food crisis. The initiative opens the way for significant commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea, he said.

Guterres said that the UN expects the Turkish government to maintain its decisive role in this matter in the future, and the UN will continue to actively participate in the work to achieve the success of the agreement.

The Secretary General said that this agreement is for the whole world: it will bring relief to developing countries that are on the verge of bankruptcy and the most vulnerable segments of the population on the verge of starvation, as well as reduce pressure on world food prices.

Guterres reiterated his position that there is no solution to the global food crisis without ensuring full global access to Ukrainian food, as well as Russian food and fertilizers.

He noted the importance of the functioning of the Joint Coordinating Centre for monitoring the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative, the establishment of which was announced on Friday.

This is an unprecedented agreement between two sides involved in a bloody conflict. But this conflict continues and people die every day. And fighting rages every day. The beacon of hope on the Black Sea shines brightly today thanks to the collective efforts of many people in these difficult and turbulent times for the region and our planet. May this beacon point the way to alleviate human suffering and ensure peace, the UN Secretary General said.