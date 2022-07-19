Economy

17:09 19.07.2022

Cabinet okays attraction of another grant from USA of $4.5 bln

1 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the attraction of another grant from the United States in the amount of $4.5 billion, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"The Cabinet of Ministers will approve the attraction of another grant from the United States in exchange for $4.5 billion, " Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to the Prime Minister, this is a clear demonstration that the allies continue to help Ukraine bring victory closer.

Shmyhal said that the funds would be received through a fund created by the World Bank.

Tags: #united_states #grant

