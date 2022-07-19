Baerbock proposes to buy Ukrainian grain to intensify its exports under EU leadership

Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock has said that she supports the proposal of the European Commission to appoint a central coordinator represented by the EU, who will buy grain in Ukraine and rationally distribute its exports through existing logistics channels.

She made the statement on July 18 after visiting the Romanian port of Constanta, which transships significant volumes of agricultural raw materials from Ukraine under the blockade of Ukrainian seaports, according to the Spiegel website.

"We should think about whether to buy up all [Ukrainian] grain, so that later we can distribute it logistically much faster," the German minister was quoted as saying.

Baerbock recalled that due to the Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports, Ukraine has accumulated 18 million tonnes of agricultural products ready for export. After four-party talks between Ukraine, the UN, Turkey and the Russian Federation, there is hope for the deblockade of Ukrainian export infrastructure in the Black Sea, but it is still important to look for alternative grain routes, for example, through Constanta.