Economy

10:39 06.07.2022

State Dept says G20 countries should put pressure on Russia to 'resume' shipping grain by sea

1 min read
State Dept says G20 countries should put pressure on Russia to 'resume' shipping grain by sea

U.S Assistant Secretary from the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui said the G20 countries "should hold Russia accountable" to "support ongoing UN efforts to reopen the sea lanes for grain delivery."

"G20 countries should insist that it [Russia] support ongoing UN efforts to reopen the sea lanes for grain delivery," Toloui said at a briefing on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's upcoming trip to Indonesia and Thailand.

He recalled that the UN is now undertaking an initiative "to try to reopen the Black Sea to commerce to get Ukrainian and Russian foodstuffs and fertilizer to global markets."

According to him, the issues of energy and food security will be among the main topics of the upcoming talks of the G20 foreign ministers.

He added that during the upcoming meeting with the G20, Blinken will seek to mobilize additional support from the group's member countries "to address critical food needs by mobilizing additional humanitarian and development assistance."

The meeting of the G20 foreign ministers will be held in Bali on July 7-8.

Tags: #grain #us

MORE ABOUT

11:39 05.07.2022
Russia illegally exports 150,000-170,000 tonnes of grain from Ukraine per month - Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey

Russia illegally exports 150,000-170,000 tonnes of grain from Ukraine per month - Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey

17:11 02.07.2022
Russians conduct mass searches in temporarily occupied Chaplynka – intelligence

Russians conduct mass searches in temporarily occupied Chaplynka – intelligence

14:04 02.07.2022
Ukraine appeals to Turkey regarding entry of vessel from occupied Berdiansk into its port – Ambassador

Ukraine appeals to Turkey regarding entry of vessel from occupied Berdiansk into its port – Ambassador

15:54 30.06.2022
Without Black Sea ports, Ukraine cannot reach level of exports it urgently needs - WFP

Without Black Sea ports, Ukraine cannot reach level of exports it urgently needs - WFP

17:20 24.06.2022
G7 foreign ministers urge Russia to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports – statement

G7 foreign ministers urge Russia to unblock Ukrainian Black Sea ports for food exports – statement

15:56 24.06.2022
Berlin urges to think about permanent alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

Berlin urges to think about permanent alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

17:33 22.06.2022
No concrete agreements on holding talks with participation of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, UN on grain export – MFA

No concrete agreements on holding talks with participation of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, UN on grain export – MFA

20:42 16.06.2022
Europe must unite efforts to solve problem of Ukrainian grain transportation – Draghi

Europe must unite efforts to solve problem of Ukrainian grain transportation – Draghi

18:32 16.06.2022
EU countries call on Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain export – Macron

EU countries call on Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain export – Macron

15:18 16.06.2022
European Commission launches platform for cooperation of grain exporters from Ukraine – Agrarian Ministry

European Commission launches platform for cooperation of grain exporters from Ukraine – Agrarian Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Netherlands allocates another EUR 200 mln to help Ukraine through IMF fund – Minister Schreinemacher

Zelensky: Restoration of Ukraine is something that needs to be done now

Ukraine recovery plan already estimated at $750 bln, confiscation of aggressor's assets an important source – Shmyhal

EIB proposes new EU-Ukraine Gateway Trust Fund for recovery of Ukraine

Tariffs for passenger rail traffic won't increase - Ukrzaliznytsia head

LATEST

Nibulon gets permit to build grain terminal on Danube River in one day – Kubrakov

Covering state budget deficit remains priority in World Bank financing of Ukraine during war – Vice President

Arakhamia in Lugano: Ukraine should, along with partners, provide possibility of insuring risks for business during hostilities

European Parliament to vote on EUR 1 bln of 1st tranche of new EU macro-financial aid for Ukraine on July 7

VODA UA to release limited batch of water for sale mainly in HoReCa segment

Ukraine opens import-export of electricity to Slovakia from July 7

Netherlands allocates another EUR 200 mln to help Ukraine through IMF fund – Minister Schreinemacher

Switzerland to double funding for Ukraine to over CHF 100 mln, allocate CHF15 mln for digital transformation

Ukraine, with support of Poland and Romania, can keep growth of export-import cargo turnover at 20% per month - Infrastructure Minister

EBA urges govt to resolve issue of tax residency of Ukrainian citizens abroad

AD
AD
AD
AD