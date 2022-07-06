State Dept says G20 countries should put pressure on Russia to 'resume' shipping grain by sea

U.S Assistant Secretary from the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui said the G20 countries "should hold Russia accountable" to "support ongoing UN efforts to reopen the sea lanes for grain delivery."

"G20 countries should insist that it [Russia] support ongoing UN efforts to reopen the sea lanes for grain delivery," Toloui said at a briefing on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's upcoming trip to Indonesia and Thailand.

He recalled that the UN is now undertaking an initiative "to try to reopen the Black Sea to commerce to get Ukrainian and Russian foodstuffs and fertilizer to global markets."

According to him, the issues of energy and food security will be among the main topics of the upcoming talks of the G20 foreign ministers.

He added that during the upcoming meeting with the G20, Blinken will seek to mobilize additional support from the group's member countries "to address critical food needs by mobilizing additional humanitarian and development assistance."

The meeting of the G20 foreign ministers will be held in Bali on July 7-8.