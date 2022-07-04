Ukraine recovery plan already estimated at $750 bln, confiscation of aggressor's assets an important source – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that Ukraine recovery plan is already estimated at $750 billion and confiscation of the aggressor's assets is an important source of financing it.

"Who must pay for the recovery plan which is already estimated at $750 billion? We think the key source for recovery should be confiscated assets of Russia and Russian oligarchs," he said during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano, Switzerland, on Monday.

The PM thanked the countries that have launched the confiscation procedures and called on all other partners to join in this process.

Among other key sources of financing for recovery of Ukraine Shmyhal mentioned international grants, soft loans from international financial institutions, investment by the private sector, and non-budget donations by private individuals and corporations.

He also stressed that the national budget of Ukraine will be one of the sources of financing as well.