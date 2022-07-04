Economy

17:30 04.07.2022

Ukraine recovery plan already estimated at $750 bln, confiscation of aggressor's assets an important source – Shmyhal

1 min read
Ukraine recovery plan already estimated at $750 bln, confiscation of aggressor's assets an important source – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that Ukraine recovery plan is already estimated at $750 billion and confiscation of the aggressor's assets is an important source of financing it.

"Who must pay for the recovery plan which is already estimated at $750 billion? We think the key source for recovery should be confiscated assets of Russia and Russian oligarchs," he said during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano, Switzerland, on Monday.

The PM thanked the countries that have launched the confiscation procedures and called on all other partners to join in this process.

Among other key sources of financing for recovery of Ukraine Shmyhal mentioned international grants, soft loans from international financial institutions, investment by the private sector, and non-budget donations by private individuals and corporations.

He also stressed that the national budget of Ukraine will be one of the sources of financing as well.

Tags: #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

15:55 04.07.2022
Shmyhal: Civilized world must forget about business-as-usual with Russia

Shmyhal: Civilized world must forget about business-as-usual with Russia

16:04 30.06.2022
Paris region of France to support restoration of Kyiv, Chernihiv regions – Shmyhal

Paris region of France to support restoration of Kyiv, Chernihiv regions – Shmyhal

18:19 28.06.2022
Now eight areas of sectoral negotiations with EU are underway – Shmyhal at meeting with Zelensky

Now eight areas of sectoral negotiations with EU are underway – Shmyhal at meeting with Zelensky

10:49 24.06.2022
Shmyhal: Ukraine-EU relations moving from neighborhood policy to enlargement one

Shmyhal: Ukraine-EU relations moving from neighborhood policy to enlargement one

18:12 02.06.2022
Ukraine calls on partners at level of govts, local authorities, individual companies to help Ukrainian cities and regions - Shmyhal

Ukraine calls on partners at level of govts, local authorities, individual companies to help Ukrainian cities and regions - Shmyhal

18:44 30.05.2022
Ukrainian govt, UNDP developing solutions for development of small, medium-sized businesses in Ukraine – Shmyhal

Ukrainian govt, UNDP developing solutions for development of small, medium-sized businesses in Ukraine – Shmyhal

19:19 25.05.2022
Russia's war against Ukraine destroys over 200 enterprises, 12 airports, over 1,000 educational institutions - Shmyhal

Russia's war against Ukraine destroys over 200 enterprises, 12 airports, over 1,000 educational institutions - Shmyhal

18:21 24.05.2022
Ukraine to be able to export about 800 MW of electricity daily to EU by year end – Shmyhal

Ukraine to be able to export about 800 MW of electricity daily to EU by year end – Shmyhal

18:06 24.05.2022
Ukraine preparing to join EU Convention on Common Transit Procedure, sign road freight transport agreement – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine preparing to join EU Convention on Common Transit Procedure, sign road freight transport agreement – Ukrainian PM

17:46 19.05.2022
Ukraine needs at least $15 bln of support for next three months to cover operational needs of budget - Shmyhal

Ukraine needs at least $15 bln of support for next three months to cover operational needs of budget - Shmyhal

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Restoration of Ukraine is something that needs to be done now

EIB proposes new EU-Ukraine Gateway Trust Fund for recovery of Ukraine

Tariffs for passenger rail traffic won't increase - Ukrzaliznytsia head

Ukraine starts exporting electricity to European synchronous zone – Ukrenergo head

Freight rail tariffs in Ukraine will grow by 70% from July

LATEST

Zelensky: Restoration of Ukraine is something that needs to be done now

EIB proposes new EU-Ukraine Gateway Trust Fund for recovery of Ukraine

Lugano Declaration to be adopted at conference on restoration of Ukraine – Swiss President

Economist Impact launches Ukraine Reform Tracker

Functioning of farmland opens possibility of intensive development of agro sector in Ukraine - KSE expert

Zelensky: Ukrainian electricity can compensate EU for part of Russian gas

Without Black Sea ports, Ukraine cannot reach level of exports it urgently needs - WFP

Russian invaders force ZNPP workers to drain cooling pools – Energoatom

Ukraine starts exporting electricity to Romania

IAEA again loses connection to occupied Zaporizhia NPP, Grossi insists on urgent visit to NPP

AD
AD
AD
AD