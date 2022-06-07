Ukraine denies IAEA director general visit to Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russians before its liberation - Energoatom

Ukraine has denied Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi a visit to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant until it is liberated, Energoatom reported.

"The Ukrainian side did not invite Grossi to visit Zaporizhia NPP and previously refused him such a visit, stressing that a visit to the plant would be possible only when control over it is returned to our country," Energoatom said on Telegram on Tuesday.

The report from Grossi that he received an invitation from Ukraine to visit the occupied ZNPP was called by the company another attempt to get to the plant by any means in order to legitimize the stay of the Russian occupiers there and, in fact, approve all their actions.

"There will be conclusions from the IAEA, such as "the plant continues to operate safely, the radiation background is normal, there are no radiation leaks, nuclear materials are kept safe, the Russian military and representatives of Rosatom take care of this, and there are no complaints against them"," Energoatom warns.

At the same time, they explained the situation with Zaporizhia NPP's terminating online data transmission to the agency on the state of affairs with nuclear materials, by which Grossi, in particular, explained the need for his visit.

"Loss of communication between ZNPP and the IAEA was caused by the actions of the Russian invaders, who disconnected the Ukrainian operator Vodafone in Energodar, and the IAEA has a data transmission contract with Vodafone," Energoatom described the situation.

At the same time, the company noted that all data collection points and servers that were under the control of the agency were closed and sealed. The information itself is accumulated on the server and will be transmitted when Vodafone is turned on.

"It seems very likely that it was the Russian side, by prior agreement with the IAEA, who made sure that the agency "lost control" without having access to this information, which means that the IAEA director general had a reason to come to the station," Energoatom admitted.

In addition, they expressed the opinion that Grossi's previous visits to Ukraine did not bring any benefit.