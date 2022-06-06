Economy

18:29 06.06.2022

IAEA needs UN support for mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP – head of agency

3 min read
IAEA needs UN support for mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP – head of agency

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) needs UN support in organizing a mission to the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) occupied by Russian troops, agency's director general Rafael Mariano Grossi has said.

We need UN support, he said at a press conference in Vienna after the opening of the meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

According to Grossi, he is constantly in contact on this issue with UN Secretary General António Guterres.

Hopefully I'll be able to give you positive news in the coming days, Grossi added.

At the very opening of the meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, Grossi said that he was actively working on coordinating and organizing the agency's international mission to the Zaporizhia NPP to perform basic work on nuclear, security and safeguards at this site. At the same time, he noted that he was counting on the active support of the Board.

"We are developing methods to send such a mission ... The Zaporizhia NPP site remains under the control of Russian troops. I have repeatedly expressed my serious concern about the extremely tense and difficult conditions in which the plant personnel and its operator work," Grossi said in a report published on the IAEA website on Monday.

According to him, Ukraine is concerned about interruptions in the supply chain of spare parts at the ZNPP, which means that "now at least five of the seven necessary basic elements of nuclear and physical security at the facility have been compromised."

In addition, Grossi, referring to the Ukrainian nuclear regulator, noted that it had lost control over the nuclear material of the plant, which is subject to the Safeguards Agreement between Ukraine and the IAEA.

There was also a loss of data transmission from the Zaporizhia NPP to the IAEA, the head of the agency added.

At the same time, Grossi notes that he took note of the appeal of the Ukrainian government, in which Ukraine calls on him and Guterres to redouble their efforts to find ways to quickly liberate the ZNPP from Russian invaders, return the plant under its full control and restore security, as well as develop effective ways organizing a mission of international experts to ZNPP under the auspices of the IAEA/UN.

As reported, ZNPP has been occupied by the Russian Federation since March 4. On June 3, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that a critical situation had developed at the Zaporizhia NPP to ensure the stable and safe operation of the plant, there were practically no spare parts and consumables.

Tags: #iaea #zaporizhia_npp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:07 03.06.2022
Russian occupiers jeopardize safe operation of Zaporizhia NPP - Ukrainian intelligence

Russian occupiers jeopardize safe operation of Zaporizhia NPP - Ukrainian intelligence

11:04 01.06.2022
IAEA sends second expert mission to Chornobyl NPP

IAEA sends second expert mission to Chornobyl NPP

08:58 28.05.2022
IAEA head encourages Russia's acts of nuclear terrorism in Ukraine, is inactive in relation to protection of its NPP – SNRIU

IAEA head encourages Russia's acts of nuclear terrorism in Ukraine, is inactive in relation to protection of its NPP – SNRIU

15:18 26.05.2022
IAEA mission at Zaporizhia NPP unacceptable until plant site, Enerhodar de-occupied - Ukraine's nuclear regulator

IAEA mission at Zaporizhia NPP unacceptable until plant site, Enerhodar de-occupied - Ukraine's nuclear regulator

17:32 25.05.2022
Energoatom denies info of IAEA head about presence of materials for nuclear weapons at occupied Zaporizhia NPP

Energoatom denies info of IAEA head about presence of materials for nuclear weapons at occupied Zaporizhia NPP

16:40 17.05.2022
IAEA to send safety mission to Chornobyl NPP soon

IAEA to send safety mission to Chornobyl NPP soon

10:12 06.05.2022
IAEA head discusses situation with Zaporizhia NPP with nuclear watchdog head at meeting in Vienna

IAEA head discusses situation with Zaporizhia NPP with nuclear watchdog head at meeting in Vienna

17:45 09.04.2022
IAEA completing preparations for several missions to Ukraine – statement

IAEA completing preparations for several missions to Ukraine – statement

14:58 02.04.2022
As result of series of explosions in ZNPP satellite town Energodar, four people injured

As result of series of explosions in ZNPP satellite town Energodar, four people injured

20:32 01.04.2022
Energoatom head: IAEA inspectors to arrive at all three NPPs controlled by Ukraine, at Zaporizhia NPP after its liberation

Energoatom head: IAEA inspectors to arrive at all three NPPs controlled by Ukraine, at Zaporizhia NPP after its liberation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU's one-year duties abolition comes into force

Russian occupiers jeopardize safe operation of Zaporizhia NPP - Ukrainian intelligence

Sixth package of EU sanctions provides for phasing out of Russian oil – statement

NBU declares Megabank insolvent - bank's major shareholder

EU ambassadors make official decision on sixth package of sanctions against Russia with oil embargo

LATEST

Alfa-Bank Ukraine working on $1 bln capitalization

Ukrzaliznytsia to post loss over year due to freight traffic cut, numerous evacuation runs - supervisory board member

After war, Ukrainian banks should allocate bad assets to bad bank - ex-Minister of Finance of Bulgaria

EU's one-year duties abolition comes into force

Philip Morris Ukraine in June to start selling most popular brands of cigarettes – media

Shmyhal urges intl companies to resume work in Ukraine

Energoatom, Westinghouse sign agreement on supply of nuclear fuel to all Ukrainian nuclear power plants, construction of 9 AP1000 power units

Energoatom starts supplying electricity to Moldova from June 4

Ukraine won't suffer sugar shortage – UAC

Janitors, nurses, plumbers, electricians, sales assistants, doctors, teachers, pharmacists most in demand in Kyiv - city employment center

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD