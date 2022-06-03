Economy

11:52 03.06.2022

Sixth package of EU sanctions provides for phasing out of Russian oil – statement

1 min read
Sixth package of EU sanctions provides for phasing out of Russian oil – statement

The sixth package of EU sanctions provides for the phasing out of Russian oil, in particular from six months for crude oil to eight months for other refined petroleum products, the European Council reported.

"The EU decided to prohibit the purchase, import or transfer of crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia into the EU. The phasing out of Russian oil will take from six months for crude oil to eight months for other refined petroleum products," a press release posted on the website of the European Council on Friday reads.

A temporary exception is foreseen for imports of crude oil by pipeline into those EU member states that, due to their geographic situation, suffer from a specific dependence on Russian supplies and have no viable alternative options.

"Moreover, Bulgaria and Croatia will also benefit from temporary derogations concerning the import of Russian seaborne crude oil and vacuum gas oil respectively," the European Council said.

Tags: #oil #eu #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:57 03.06.2022
EU imposes new sanctions against Belaruskali, BPC, Naftan and five other companies

EU imposes new sanctions against Belaruskali, BPC, Naftan and five other companies

16:43 03.06.2022
Another 65 persons, 18 entities from Russia fall under EU sanctions - document

Another 65 persons, 18 entities from Russia fall under EU sanctions - document

16:23 03.06.2022
Sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia came into force

Sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia came into force

12:16 03.06.2022
Council of European Union approves sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions - document

Council of European Union approves sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions - document

09:55 03.06.2022
EU to help export Ukrainian wheat if UN reaches deal with Russia - Borrell

EU to help export Ukrainian wheat if UN reaches deal with Russia - Borrell

19:21 02.06.2022
Zelensky: main point of sanctions is to make Europe independent from Russia

Zelensky: main point of sanctions is to make Europe independent from Russia

17:21 02.06.2022
EU ambassadors make official decision on sixth package of sanctions against Russia with oil embargo

EU ambassadors make official decision on sixth package of sanctions against Russia with oil embargo

13:30 02.06.2022
All Russian employees, judges, working for war and repression should be sanctioned – Zelensky in Luxembourg parliament

All Russian employees, judges, working for war and repression should be sanctioned – Zelensky in Luxembourg parliament

09:31 01.06.2022
Zelensky: practical outcome of 6th package of sanctions is minus tens of billions of euros for Russia

Zelensky: practical outcome of 6th package of sanctions is minus tens of billions of euros for Russia

17:57 31.05.2022
Zelensky counts on adoption of EU 6th sanctions package against Russia soon

Zelensky counts on adoption of EU 6th sanctions package against Russia soon

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian occupiers jeopardize safe operation of Zaporizhia NPP - Ukrainian intelligence

NBU declares Megabank insolvent - bank's major shareholder

EU ambassadors make official decision on sixth package of sanctions against Russia with oil embargo

War budget makes up three-quarters of Ukraine's budget - Finance Minister

Rada backs increase in military spending by UAH 247 bln thanks to external loans in 2022

LATEST

Energoatom, Westinghouse sign agreement on supply of nuclear fuel to all Ukrainian nuclear power plants, construction of 9 AP1000 power units

Energoatom starts supplying electricity to Moldova from June 4

Ukraine won't suffer sugar shortage – UAC

Janitors, nurses, plumbers, electricians, sales assistants, doctors, teachers, pharmacists most in demand in Kyiv - city employment center

For 100 days since Russia's military aggression, invaders destroy 24,000 km of roads, 300 bridges – Ukravtodor

Megabank, declared insolvent, prevents Deposit Guarantee Fund from gaining control over bank – fund head

Russian occupiers jeopardize safe operation of Zaporizhia NPP - Ukrainian intelligence

Ukrainian IT army attacks over 1,800 Russian online resources - Fedorov

NBU declares Megabank insolvent - bank's major shareholder

Recorded damage to Ukraine’s environment from Russian aggression exceeds UAH 200 bln – head of Natural Resources Ministry

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD