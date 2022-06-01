Poland opens additional border crossing for Ukrainian grain – expert

Poland has decided to temporarily not carry out veterinary control of feed of plant origin (including forage grain cargoes) in transit through its territory to third countries, which will allow Ukraine to export agricultural crops through the Rava Ruska - Werchrata border crossing point.

The simplified grain export regime began to operate on May 31, Deputy Director of the commercial work department of Ukrzaliznytsia JSC Valeriy Tkachev wrote on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

"This means that such goods can be imported into Poland through any checkpoints – both railway and land. When imported, these goods will be subject only to customs border control. Thus, the transfer of wagons with grain cargo through the border crossing Rava Ruska - Werchrata is allowed. This will increase the export of grain from Ukraine!" he wrote on the social network.

As reported, on May 17, Ukraine and Poland agreed on the possibility of transit of grain crops through joint border inspection posts, as well as on ensuring its rail transit through the border checkpoints Werchrata - Rava Ruska, Medyka-Shehyni and Kroscienko-Smilnytsia.

In addition to ensuring the possibility of transit of Ukrainian grain through Polish border checkpoints, the parties agreed to increase the number of Polish veterinary inspectors on the border with Ukraine to 19 people, as well as to change their work schedule to round-the-clock at the busiest border checkpoints.