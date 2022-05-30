Ukrainian govt, UNDP developing solutions for development of small, medium-sized businesses in Ukraine – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Administrator of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Achim Steiner tackles the rapid restoration of critical and housing infrastructure, support for people and job creation in Ukraine during an online meeting.

"We praise the active participation of UNDP in providing assistance to citizens of Ukraine who have been forced to leave Ukraine and internally displaced persons, as well as providing logistical and legal assistance in relocating businesses from central and eastern regions to western Ukraine," the government's press service quoted Shmyhal as saying on the results of the online meeting.

The Prime Minister noted that the support of UNDP and other international organizations in the urgent restoration of partially damaged houses would be very valuable for Ukraine.

According to him, Ukraine needs the necessary equipment and the help of specialists in the demining of territories.

Among other things, the parties discussed the development of small and medium-sized businesses.

"Many enterprises and plants have been destroyed by russia today. 12 million people - refugees and internally displaced persons - will eventually return home. It is critical to find a solution to create a number of jobs during the year so that people have jobs and can feed their families, "said the Prime Minister.

According to Shmyhal, a possible option is to create a special program for small and medium enterprises, according to which the state together with international organizations could provide people with financial support for the creation and development of their business.

Steiner, for his part, noted that UNDP is interested in the reconstruction and development of Ukraine and his team in cooperation with the Government and state institutions is already working on solutions to the issues raised.