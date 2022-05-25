Russia's war against Ukraine destroys over 200 enterprises, 12 airports, over 1,000 educational institutions - Shmyhal

Ukraine must go through several stages to build a new European future, the first stage is to restore more than 200 enterprises, 12 airports and over 1,000 educational institutions, as well as other destroyed infrastructure, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The first [of four stages] is to restore more than 200 factories and large enterprises, 12 airports and more than 1,000 educational institutions, as well as almost 300 bridges and overpasses that were damaged, destroyed or captured as a result of hostilities due to the Russian war against Ukraine," he said during a discussion at the Ukrainian House at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

Shmyhal added that about 25,000 km of roads were damaged during the hostilities, and 40 million square meters of housing stock were destroyed. At the same time, the losses are not final, their size is growing with every day of the war that Russia unleashed, the prime minister stressed.

According to him, the damage to Ukraine's economy from the Russian war has reached $600 billion. Shmyhal called on international partners to financially support the restoration of Ukraine through the United24 fund, and most importantly, to facilitate the seizure of frozen Russian assets so that they can be used in favor of Ukraine.

As reported, Ukraine has created the United24 fund to restore the country after Russia's military aggression and estimates its required volume at $600 billion.