Economy

16:12 21.05.2022

Yermak discusses post-war economic policy with representatives of business communities

2 min read
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak believes that tax legislation needs to be changed and updated in accordance with the current conditions.

According to the press service of the Office of the President, he expressed this point of view at a meeting with representatives of business communities, including the CEO Club Ukraine, the Board business community, the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine.

Entrepreneurs, in turn, spoke in favor of the need to improve the tax system of Ukraine to give business more freedom.

Yermak said that after the end of the war in Ukraine, a boom in investments is expected, including from the European Union. According to him, many companies already want to enter the Ukrainian market and are only waiting for the end of the war.

"So, it is important for us that we do not lose our own to keep our business alive, to keep it competitive, and so that such competitive conditions are created in the country that will encourage everyone who left to return," he said.

Representatives of the coalition of business communities invited the government team to consider a memorandum concluded between associations of entrepreneurs regarding the key foundations of post-war economic policy.

"We have no fundamental contradictions regarding building a free economy. There are specific issues in certain sectors, in particular in the tax system, which can be dealt with," Deputy Head of the Office Rostyslav Shurma said.

Tags: #yermak
