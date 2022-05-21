Kuleba announces two alternative land routes for exporting food

Ukraine, together with partners, has established two alternative land routes to deliver food exports and save Africa and other regions from starvation, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Russia puts millions of people at risk of hunger by blocking our ports. Together with partners, Ukraine has established two alternative land routes to deliver food exports and save Africa and other regions from hunger," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Kuleba said that Russia must end its blockade to allow full and free export.