Economy

15:59 21.05.2022

Kuleba announces two alternative land routes for exporting food

1 min read
Kuleba announces two alternative land routes for exporting food

Ukraine, together with partners, has established two alternative land routes to deliver food exports and save Africa and other regions from starvation, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Russia puts millions of people at risk of hunger by blocking our ports. Together with partners, Ukraine has established two alternative land routes to deliver food exports and save Africa and other regions from hunger," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Kuleba said that Russia must end its blockade to allow full and free export.

Tags: #ukraine #food
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:35 21.05.2022
Russian military responsible for sexual violence in Ukraine must be held accountable – Borrell

Russian military responsible for sexual violence in Ukraine must be held accountable – Borrell

11:57 20.05.2022
Ukraine joins plan to ensure global food security – Agrarian Policy Ministry

Ukraine joins plan to ensure global food security – Agrarian Policy Ministry

20:26 19.05.2022
US Senate approves nearly $40 bln in aid to Ukraine

US Senate approves nearly $40 bln in aid to Ukraine

19:51 19.05.2022
Japan to allocate additional $300 mln to help Ukraine - media

Japan to allocate additional $300 mln to help Ukraine - media

14:19 19.05.2022
Ukraine, Egypt to coordinate efforts for Russia to unblock food exports from Ukraine - Kuleba

Ukraine, Egypt to coordinate efforts for Russia to unblock food exports from Ukraine - Kuleba

12:46 19.05.2022
British Foreign Office sends UAH 182 mln to special account to support Ukraine's Armed Forces

British Foreign Office sends UAH 182 mln to special account to support Ukraine's Armed Forces

19:39 17.05.2022
EU defense ministers agree to provide EUR 500 mln to Ukraine for armaments, decision has yet to be formalized

EU defense ministers agree to provide EUR 500 mln to Ukraine for armaments, decision has yet to be formalized

19:09 17.05.2022
Israel will train Ukrainian psychologists - First Lady Mrs. Herzog

Israel will train Ukrainian psychologists - First Lady Mrs. Herzog

21:12 16.05.2022
EU foreign ministers agree to provide Ukraine with additional EUR 500 mln – Borrell

EU foreign ministers agree to provide Ukraine with additional EUR 500 mln – Borrell

17:03 16.05.2022
Ukraine, USA discuss ways to resolve fuel crisis

Ukraine, USA discuss ways to resolve fuel crisis

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Portugal to provide Ukraine with up to EUR 250 mln of financial support

NBU lifts limit for foreign currency selling rate

EC pays Ukraine second tranche of macro-financial assistance of EUR 600 mln - EC President

Ukraine joins plan to ensure global food security – Agrarian Policy Ministry

Ukraine needs quick financial support to survive in war – Zelensky

LATEST

Portugal to provide Ukraine with up to EUR 250 mln of financial support

Yermak discusses post-war economic policy with representatives of business communities

NBU lifts limit for foreign currency selling rate

Ukraine receives EUR 600 mln in emergency MFA from EU

Participating countries of Intl Transport Forum pledge to stop any cooperation with Russia, Belarus in support of Ukraine

Russian gas supplies to Finland to end on morning of May 21

EC pays Ukraine second tranche of macro-financial assistance of EUR 600 mln - EC President

Epicenter withdraws Veneto Group war products from sale pending investigation

Ukraine needs quick financial support to survive in war – Zelensky

Ukraine needs at least $15 bln of support for next three months to cover operational needs of budget - Shmyhal

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD