15:51 11.03.2025

MODUS X holds 25% share in Ukraine's energy sector, attracts 14 new clients outside DTEK in 2024 – CEO

MODUS X, an IT company that emerged in late 2022 after separating from the DTEK energy holding, now holds at least a 25% share in Ukraine's energy sector, CEO Dmytro Osyka reported.

"DTEK, our key client, operates in multiple energy sectors... We have strong expertise in the energy industry, covering nearly all its segments. Since DTEK holds a 30-35% share of Ukraine's energy sector, our share as an IT company operating in this field is no less than 25%," Osyka said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, MODUS X entered the external market (outside DTEK clients) in March 2024. While it is too early to assess significant market shares, the company had already secured 14 clients outside DTEK by the end of 2024.

"Due to confidentiality agreements (NDAs) or ongoing projects, we cannot disclose specific company names. However, our clients include major Ukrainian businesses in sectors such as retail, banking, automotive distribution, agribusiness, and food production. We continue to attract new clients this year as well," Osyka said.

He explained that MODUS X aims to standardize its approach to working with both external and internal clients.

"This is a classic IT company strategy, which is reshaping how we are perceived within DTEK. Now, they see us as a completely different company operating with a modern approach. For example, we have significantly improved our Net Promoter Score (NPS) among internal clients. We regularly measure it and compare it with competitors, and we have improved our NPS by 40% over the past year," the CEO said.

Osyka emphasized that NPS is a crucial indicator of competitiveness among IT companies in the market.

"Frankly, it's impossible to be successful if your NPS is below the market average – such companies are always perceived as inferior, with clients preferring competitors instead. In other words, maintaining a high NPS is a fundamental necessity," he concluded.

