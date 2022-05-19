Economy

15:40 19.05.2022

DTEK delivers 50,000 tonnes of coal to Poland - top manager

After the first test deliveries of coal to Poland in the amount of 50,000 tonnes, DTEK Energy Holding is considering the possibility of ensuring regular export of energy resources, taking into account the problems of logistics in the conditions of war, Dmytro Sakharuk, the Executive Director of DTEK, said.

"We made the first test shipments of coal to Poland. This is a small amount – 50,000 tonnes. Unfortunately, there are very big difficulties in terms of logistics, because the railway infrastructure in both Ukraine and Poland is not designed for such a volume of movement of goods. As well as ports in Poland - Gdansk and Gdynia. Therefore, there are test deliveries, but there no large volumes, as it could be done via the sea, Pivdenny port, for example," Sakharuk said in a commentary to the Energy Reform portal.

At the same time, he assured that the company is considering the possibilities and continues to work out ways to supply coal to Poland.

"Coal from other sources is critical for Poland to replace the volume of deliveries from Russia that were banned. It would be very good if Ukraine would lend a shoulder to Poland, which helps us a lot and would help the Poles survive the rejection of Russian coal," he said.

According to his calculations, in times of seasonal coal surplus, the energy holding could ship approximately 100,000-150,000 tonnes per month to Poland - the volume that remains after providing its thermal power plants and other consumers.

"This will not ensure full diversification of supplies, but it will be our contribution to the fact that our Polish friends will receive assistance. It is suitable in terms of quality. You just need to learn how to quickly and smoothly deliver it to Poland," DTEK's top manager emphasized.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that the supply of coal from Ukraine by rail is a faster and more economical alternative for the Poles compared to sea supplies.

