War bonds, NBU are main sources of state budget financing last week – Finance Ministry

The main sources of income to the state budget of Ukraine last week were the National Bank, which sent $1.026 billion, and war bonds, which provided $161 million, according to the Ministry of Finance.

According to the data published on its website on Wednesday, in general, from the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine to May 10, the NBU sent $3.419 billion, or UAH 100 billion, to the state budget, and $2.382 billion, or UAH 65.105 billion, came from war bonds.

In addition, among the main sources of financing the state budget, the Ministry of Finance named loans from international financial organizations, bilateral loans and grants.

So, last week Canada provided $60 million. In total, since the beginning of the war in the country, revenues to the state budget from Canada amounted to $391 million, or UAH 11.438 billion.